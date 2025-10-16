Arizona Science Center’s Highly Anticipated Dorrance Dome is Now Open to the Public

BY Frontdoors Media

Powered by Cosm’s CX System LED Dome, the Dorrance DOME delivers a breathtaking and experiential space that brings science and art to life.

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Science Center

A new era of immersive learning begins as the Arizona Science Center celebrates the grand reopening of the Dorrance Planetarium on October 18. Now recognized as one of the most advanced digital domes in the world, the planetarium is set to transform how visitors experience the cosmos and the world around them.

At the heart of this transformation is a state-of-the-art high-resolution LED dome, positioning the Dorrance Planetarium as Arizona’s premier destination for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) engagement.

Designed to ignite curiosity through awe-inspiring journeys into space and real-time narratives of our evolving planet, the space is not only a technological marvel but also a dynamic hub for education and cultural enrichment.

With this dramatic upgrade, the Arizona Science Center strengthens its role as a global leader in immersive science experiences, pushing the boundaries of how people learn, explore, and connect with science and technology.

The transformation is powered by Cosm’s revolutionary CX system, which redefines immersive engagement through its best-in-class technology, content, and intentional design. The CX system allows for storytelling that goes beyond mere observation.

“Visitors aren’t just watching,” said Guy Labine, the Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. “They’re immersed in storytelling, space exploration, and scientific discovery. The Dorrance Planetarium is reimaging STEAM education while setting a new standard in scientific storytelling.”

The upgraded dome offers an experience that is as stunning as it is unforgettable. With over 8K visual resolution, every show is rendered in lifelike detail and clarity.

The display boasts 100 times the brightness of traditional projection systems, ensuring even the most complex sequences are vibrant and impactful. The wraparound canvas enables a range of programming options, from space exploration and STEM education to custom events and live shows.

Dorrance Planetarium seats 205 guests, including 112 fixed seats for optimal viewing, 88 movable chairs, and five ADA-compliant spaces – allowing for flexible configurations that can accommodate a variety of audience needs and event types.

“This groundbreaking experience is the first of its kind in Arizona, and only the second in the country. It blends immersive technology, interactive elements, and cutting-edge STEAM education,” Philanthropist Jacquie Dorrance said. “It embodies our unwavering commitment to creating a lasting, positive impact on communities across Arizona.”

The reopening is part of the Science Center’s ambitious Visitor Experience Renewal Plan – a sweeping initiative that reimagines the entire guest journey. Far more than a renovation, the plan represents a transformation that elevates the Science Center from a beloved destination to a world-class experience for science exploration and inspiration, right in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azscience.org.