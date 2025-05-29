Arizona Opera Names Brian DeMaris as New President and General Director 

BY Frontdoors Media

Arizona Opera has appointed a familiar face in Arizona music and performing arts as its new President and General Director.

After an extensive international search by Arizona Opera’s Board of Directors, Brian DeMaris has been named the new leader of the organization, effective immediately. An accomplished conductor and passionate educator, DeMaris brings a wealth of experience across opera, musical theatre, symphonic performance and new work development to his new role.

DeMaris is no stranger to Arizona’s arts community, having served as Professor and Artistic Director of Music Theatre and Opera at Arizona State University since 2015. He has also previously collaborated with Arizona Opera, including conducting the recent performance of The Secret Gardener.

Nationally recognized for his artistic versatility and commitment to education, he has worked with organizations including Anchorage Opera, Charlottesville Opera, Opera Columbus, El Paso Opera, Syracuse Opera, American Lyric Theatre and American Opera Projects, among many others. His extensive resume includes conducting engagements with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra and Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, and appearances at venues ranging from Lincoln Center to the Aspen Music Festival.

As Arizona Opera’s President and General Director, DeMaris said he aims to build on the company’s legacy of innovation, community engagement and artistic excellence. His vision includes continued investment in new works, strengthening educational partnerships and deepening relationships with Arizona’s artistic institutions and universities.

“I look forward to expanding Arizona Opera’s role in both Phoenix and Tucson through collaborative partnerships and supporting our staff, chorus, orchestra and guest artists in engaging with the community,” DeMaris said. “I also look forward to sharing my passion for teaching with our youth and adult education programs and further expanding the organization’s reach to new audiences.”

DeMaris said his goals include:

Expanding Arizona Opera’s reach through innovative programming, collaborations and commissions.

Re-energizing Arizona Opera’s BOLD, Spark and NextGen initiatives.

Continuing and expanding recital series in partnership with Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and the Tucson Desert Song Festival.

Carrying out the company’s strategic plan with a focus on community embeddedness and sustainability.

In addition to administrative and artistic oversight of the company, DeMaris’ appointment will also include his continued involvement as a conductor, musician and educator.

David Heap, Board Chairman of Arizona Opera, said DeMaris’ diverse background in the performing arts made him an ideal choice to lead the organization moving forward.

“We are delighted to welcome Brian to the Arizona Opera family and continue our long-standing tradition of exceptional performances and significant community impact,” Heap said. “We are confident he will provide inspiring leadership and continue our path to dynamic growth, while bringing a fresh energy to our programs and performances.”

“During my 10 years in Arizona, I had the privilege of working with the company’s past two general directors, Ryan Taylor and Joseph Specter,” DeMaris added. “I’m excited to build on all the incredible work they’ve done to expand the company’s reach, and to lead the company through another exciting chapter.”

“Arizona Opera has a highly talented and dedicated board and staff, who bring a wide range of creative ideas to the table,” DeMaris said. “I look forward to working with everyone to help connect opera to every aspect of our community and sustain the company’s impact into the future.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azopera.org.