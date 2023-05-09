Area-Wide Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Returns May 13

The 31st annual National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive will return to the Valley on May 13.

Residents across the country, including those in the East Valley, are asked to place non-perishable food donations by their mailboxes before 8 a.m. on Sat., May 13. These will be picked up by their local carrier and begin arriving at post offices by 4 p.m.

United Food Bank is proud to be one of the primary recipients of donations made in the East Valley. This drive is an important opportunity for area food banks like United Food Bank to stock their shelves for the coming summer months when need typically increases and donations tend to decrease.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is one of the largest food drives of the year for United Food Bank. Last year, the local food bank collected about 100,000 pounds of food. United Food Bank works with over 150 community partners to serve more than 228,000 Arizonans in need living in the East Valley and eastern Arizona.