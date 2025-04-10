$700K Donation Expands Support from Roya Health Foundation for Pregnant Women

BY Frontdoors Media

A new program is expanding support for pregnant women recovering from substance use disorder by offering safe housing, medical care, and job training to help them rebuild their lives and prepare for motherhood.

The initiative, led by Roya Health Foundation and supported by a $700,000 donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice, will provide free housing and wraparound services to women in recovery. The goal is to ensure stable, healthy environments for both mothers and their babies during a critical stage of development.

“Recovery isn’t just about treatment; it’s about a second chance,” said Dr. Heather Carter, Medicaid Segment General Manager and Health Choice of Arizona CEO. “By working with Roya Health, we are making sure these women have the support they need to move forward.”

The program offers safe housing, regular medical checkups, counseling and mental health support, job training, and childbirth and parenting education. It aims to address gaps in prenatal care — an urgent issue in Arizona, where one in five mothers do not receive adequate prenatal support and many in recovery lack stable housing.

“These homes will give women a safe space to focus on their health, rebuild their lives, and prepare for their baby’s future,” said John McNeal, Chief of Staff for Roya Health. “For many, this kind of support has already changed lives.”

Dr. Sara Salek, Chief Medical Officer at Roya Health, emphasized the importance of early intervention.

“The most critical time to impact the health of the human trajectory is prenatally and in early childhood, forming secure attachments and self-regulation that carry over into a healthy adulthood,” she said.

