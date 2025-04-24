$500K Donation Helps The Salvation Army Break the Cycle of Homelessness 

BY Julie Coleman

With more than 14,000 Arizona residents experiencing homelessness — a 29 percent increase since 2020 — organizations like The Salvation Army are addressing the root causes of poverty rather than just its symptoms.

In support of this mission, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona donated $500,000 to The Salvation Army’s Southwest Division, based in Phoenix, reinforcing the importance of long-term solutions in the fight against homelessness. The donation will support The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope initiative, which provides Arizonans with rental and transitional housing assistance, daycare and utility support.

“Maintaining stable housing and preventing homelessness are essential to keeping people healthy, helping individuals stay employed and ensuring kids remain in school. This collaboration with UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona is truly a win-win,” said Laura Skotnicki, The Salvation Army Southwest divisional social services director. “We are incredibly grateful to be working together to assist families participating in this initiative.”

With this funding, Pathway of Hope will support households with critical needs assistance, youth services, rehabilitation, family services and homeless services. It will also provide emergency motel stays for families waiting to access shelter, as well as eviction prevention and utility assistance to help keep people in their homes. Additionally, families will have access to emergency daycare assistance as they search for employment or navigate financial crises.

“Our collaboration with The Salvation Army is part of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona’s mission to address whole-person health by expanding services that go beyond the doctor’s office,” said Jean Kalbacher, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona. “We are proud to support this initiative as it aims to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit southwest.salvationarmy.org.