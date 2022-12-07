100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun Reaches a Milestone in On-the-Spot Giving

With its most recent quarterly donation, 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun has donated more than $1 million in the last eight years, impacting more than 100 Arizona nonprofits. Their success is a result of a growing philanthropic movement based on a simple concept of on-the-spot giving.

100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a diverse community of women who have a passion for making a difference in their local community but have limited time in their daily lives. A chance to make a bigger impact through a collective experience draws many members to the chapter.

The concept is simple. Gather 100 or more women together once a quarter for one hour. The women nominate local charities that touch their hearts. At each quarterly giving circle, the women hear about three local nonprofits and their needs. The women vote, and the majority vote is the recipient of the members’ donations. Each woman donates $100 directly to the selected organization, and in one hour, $10,000+ is donated to that charity on the spot — with no administration fees and no waiting.

Since the inception of the chapter in 2014, the causes supported include sending children with heart conditions and diabetes to camp, providing meals and other necessities to single parents with cancer, training volunteers to support homebound seniors through companionship and transportation, and providing support for foster children and their families, to name a few. The stories and needs of these nonprofits are transformative. “They evoke our imagination, connect us emotionally and move us to action,” said Kim Tarnopolski of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun.

The chapter recently wrapped up its eighth year of giving with its largest quarterly donation to date — $45,075. They provided funds to charities that are dedicated to easing the financial burdens of families with children battling extreme medical conditions (Armer Foundation for Kids), providing food and financial help (Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center), and to rescuing sick, injured and abandoned animals and providing medical treatment (Arizona Humane Society’s Emergency Animal Medical Technicians Team).

The 100 Who Care movement started in 2006 and has grown via grassroots efforts across the US, Canada and around the world. Today, there are over 700 chapters actively donating thousands of dollars to local charities on a quarterly basis. 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun has three sister groups that meet quarterly throughout the Valley — Ahwatukee, Scottsdale and East Valley.

For more behind this Frontdoors, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.