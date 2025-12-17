Timeless Traditions, Modern Magic

BY Michelle Jacoby

Jennifer Maune may be best known as the “Southern Martha Stewart,” but her charm lies in something much deeper than accolades. With her roots in Arkansas and her heart firmly grounded in family, Maune has built a lifestyle brand that celebrates beauty, hospitality and meaningful traditions — all with a modern, elegant twist.

Setting the Scene

This holiday season, the celebrated chef, decorator and soon-to-be restaurateur is inviting readers to embrace the art of joyful, intentional entertaining. Her journey to national recognition was solidified as a finalist on “MasterChef” with Gordon Ramsay, where her sophisticated palate and calm demeanor captivated millions. Her advice? Start with a theme, then build from there.

Elegance with Intention

“Every year, I develop a new theme. This year, moving into our new home, it’s all about Old World elegance,” Maune said. Think rich colors, warm textures and a table that feels like it belongs in a vintage novel. “Once I land on the theme, I decide on a color scheme, then plan the table, décor, even the music. For me, the table is everything — it’s where people gather, where memories are made.”

Culinary Craft Meets Southern Heart

It’s no surprise that her culinary credentials are just as polished. Maune studied pastry arts at Le Cordon Bleu Paris and honed her skills through culinary training and experiences at world-renowned, three-Michelin-starred kitchens, including The French Laundry in Napa, Le Louis XV in Monaco, and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. But even her most extravagant spreads are designed with love, not intimidation.

“I want people to feel like they can do this. I repurpose things all the time,” she said. “I’ll use the same garland from Thanksgiving and weave in fall florals, then swap them out for Christmas. Twinkle lights and candles, those can carry through both holidays.”

Tradition Meets Trend

Maune also encourages home hosts to think of trends and traditions not as opposites, but as partners. “I have a set of Christmas china I’ve used every year since our wedding. But I’ll pair it with trending touches like bows this year — napkins shaped like bows, bows on candle holders, even on the backs of dining chairs. It keeps the tradition, but makes it feel fresh,” she said.

A Welcome Table

For Maune, hospitality is deeply rooted in her Southern upbringing. Holidays weren’t just for immediate family — they were for neighbors, extended cousins, anyone who needed a place to gather.

“That’s one of my favorite things about the South: open arms,” she said. “Our Thanksgiving table always has someone new. It’s about creating a space where people feel welcome and loved.”

That ethos spills into her kitchen, too, where her children often help prepare meals from scratch, just like she did with her grandmother. “My kids help with everything – biscuits, desserts, dressing. It’s an all-day, sometimes two-day, affair, but it’s time well spent together.”

Simple Touches, Big Impact

Of course, not everyone has the time or budget to go all out. Maune’s advice? Focus on just a few cozy vignettes. “Style your entryway or kitchen island with a candle, a floral arrangement, even a plate of baked goods. Use what you have and layer in a few meaningful touches.”

Savoring the Season

As she juggles launching her Little Rock restaurant, Fleur (set to open in 2026), expanding her Heritage Seasonings line, and renovating a new family estate, Maune still finds time to sit, sip and savor.

“At the end of a long holiday evening, I pour a glass of wine, put my feet up and look around,” she said. “That’s the good life — seeing all the smiles, the joy, the love. That’s why I do this.”

For recipe and entertaining ideas, visit jennifermaune.com.

Jennifer’s Go-To Tips

REPURPOSE WITH PURPOSE

Shift garlands from Thanksgiving to Christmas by swapping orange florals for winter whites. Move décor to unexpected spots — like placing your tree in a new room — to give heirloom pieces a fresh moment to shine.

LAYER IN THE TWINKLE

Maune adds subtle sparkle well before December. Think faux twinkle branches and flameless candles tucked into garlands. It’s understated magic without the extra fuss.

BRING THE KIDS IN

Whether they’re brushing butter on rolls or sprinkling sugar on cookies, little hands make the holiday kitchen a place of shared joy.

DON’T SKIMP ON THE GRAVY

Her Thanksgiving table always includes rich, scratch-made dressing and gravy — complete with turkey drippings, herbs and all the “good stuff.”

MAKE ROOM AT THE TABLE

The heart of hosting? Welcoming others. Whether it’s a neighbor, friend-of-a-friend or someone who needs a place to land, Maune says the holidays are the perfect time to extend an invitation.