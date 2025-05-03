Third Coasting

BY Frontdoors Media

Explore the waterway wonder of Lake Michigan

By Alison Bailin Batz

While everyone knows about the beaches along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, what about the Third Coast?

With approximately 10,000 miles of shoreline — more than the entire U.S. Atlantic and Pacific coastlines combined — the Great Lakes are often dubbed the Third Coast.

Featuring 200-plus miles of some of the prettiest white sand beaches on the Third Coast, Lake Michigan is among the most accessible of the Great Lakes for Arizonans. Harbor Country is a quick drive from South Bend Airport, Chicago Midway Airport or Chicago O’Hare International Airport. And fun fact: Mesa Gateway Airport offers weekly flights to South Bend through Allegiant Airlines. Bursting with beachfront towns that cater to every level of travel, Harbor Country especially sparkles during the summer months.

Temperatures rarely rise above 90 degrees or dip below the mid-60s from June to September, meaning it is warm enough for ample outdoor activities but still temperate enough to enjoy brunch on a waterfront patio and wine in a sprawling vineyard.

If visiting for the first time, take advantage of the area’s plentiful boutique accommodations, many of which are nestled along the bustling marinas with 180-degree views of local yachts and sailboats, as well as the endless beaches.

Both the Marina Grand Hotel and the Harbor Grand Hotel are located on New Buffalo’s Oselka’s Snug Harbor Marina, which provides visitors easy access to pontoon, speedboat and yacht rentals as well as guided water tours with experienced captains that handle all the driving while giving a colorful history of the region. They also have jet skis, e-bikes and golf carts for rent. New Buffalo Sailing Excursions is conveniently close, offering personal cruises on a 31-foot sailboat, including sunset and night sails led by a skilled sailing captain.

Marina Grand features ultra-modern Scandinavian architecture that integrates natural materials and neutral tones with the surrounding environment. Splurging on a suite here is worth it, as they have extra-large decks and full kitchens; some are even set across two stories. Whether staying at the property or not, make it a point to visit Bentwood Tavern, the hotel’s lavish restaurant. The cuisine is primarily New American, with farm-fresh ingredients and exceptionally well-prepared seasonal vegetables. It also boasts one of the best cocktail menus in town, using the best locally distilled libations.

Harbor Grand feels like a sophisticated enclave in the Hamptons with light woods in the public spaces, generous sundeck and indoor pool, as well as complimentary breakfast delivered daily. It also has an exquisite spa that opened in recent years and an Italian restaurant in the Terrace Room, which is among the top culinary destinations in the region for fine dining.

Just as they are near the marina, both hotels are also within walking distance of the public beach, which boasts 800 feet of white sand, kayak and paddle board rentals and classes, thanks to Third Coast Paddling, and an impressive playground for the kids. The beach lines up to a gorgeous boardwalk nature trail that meanders along a dune line for miles, and there are accessible restrooms, foot showers, boat launch ramps and fishing access. Warren Dunes State Park is also nearby. In addition to a boardwalk, casual eateries and acres of outdoor beauty, the park features unique rugged dune formations that must be seen to be believed, particularly the 240-foot-tall white sand Tower Hill. These otherworldly forces of nature are the result of receding glacier ice nearly 10,000 years ago and make for both fantastic photos and a killer uphill workout.

The beach and Warren Dunes are a short drive from other adventures, including one of the sneaky-best combination brewery, winery and distillery trails in the country. Within about five miles of the marina are Journeyman Distillery, The Stray Dog, Beer Church and Ghost Isle Brewing. Journeyman is unique in that it is one of the few certified organic and kosher distilleries nationwide. It was built in the former Featherbone Factory, which historically produced corsets and buggy whips. During a distillery tour, guests are in for a treat in hearing the property’s colorful past and spirited present, complemented by more than a dozen samples of various liquors and liqueurs. Journeyman is distinctive for its 30,000-square-foot outdoor putting green and full-service restaurant. It also offers on-site accommodations for those who prefer to stay overnight rather than drive home. Folks flock to Beer Church, Stray Dog and Ghost Isle in the summer months as Beer Church — yes, it is a brewery built into a historic Methodist church — and Stray Dog have the region’s busiest and buzziest rooftop patios. Ghost Isle is built next to a reportedly haunted 156-acre wetland area.

Then there is the wine country, which became popular in the area in great part thanks to Round Barn Estate, a working brewery, busy distillery and full-scale winery.

The estate is ultra-dog friendly with live music regularly, a massive restaurant operation, elegant vineyard cabanas and the option to mix and match a tasting of food, wine, cocktails, spirits, beer and even adult slushies. During the summer, the weekends feature live music, dancing and other special events. Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant, Free Run Cellars, Dablon Vineyards, Domaine Berrien Cellars and Gravity Winery are also nearby, making a day of wine tasting exceptionally convenient for those who wish to partake.

Finally, while there is no shortage of food and drink experiences in the area, make it a point to stop by Granor Farm, which offers seasonal multi-course dinners in its glass greenhouse showcasing the best of the farm’s crops and other ingredients from fellow local producers.

For more information, visit newbuffaloexplored.com.