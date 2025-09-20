The Sound That Stays With You

BY Frontdoors Media

Organization

Phoenix Chorale

Annual Budget

$600,000 – $700,000

Leadership

Nicole Belmont — Executive director

Christopher Gabbitas — Artistic director

Origin

The Phoenix Chorale’s journey began in 1958, when Hal and Timona Pittman gathered 16 talented friends to form the Phoenix Bach and Madrigal Society. Fueled by a shared love of music, the group quickly became a beloved part of Phoenix’s cultural scene, performing at landmark events like the opening of the Phoenix Art Museum and collaborating with The Phoenix Symphony and Chamber Music Society.

After a vibrant first decade, the ensemble formally incorporated as a nonprofit in 1968. In 1990, it became the Phoenix Bach Choir, and by 1994, it had evolved into a fully professional choir where all singers were paid. To reflect a broader and more diverse repertoire, the group rebranded in 2008 as the Phoenix Chorale — the name it carries today.

Mission

At its core, Phoenix Chorale’s mission is simple: to nurture and amplify Arizona’s choral artistry through live concerts across the Phoenix metro area, collaborations with college choral programs, and occasional studio recordings.

Known for

Internationally, the Chorale is best known for its stunning recordings, many of which have earned Grammy Awards and nominations. Albums like Rachmaninov’s All-Night Vigil and Northern Lights, featuring works by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, have cemented Phoenix Chorale as one of the world’s premier recording choirs. “That signature warmth of sound is something listeners around the globe now associate with Phoenix,” said executive director Nicole Belmont.

Nicole Belmont, executive director, is guiding the Phoenix Chorale into its next chapter of artistic excellence.

Belmont, who joined the organization in 2021, recalls her first rehearsal. “I’m a choir person — and a fussy one,” she said. “After 17 years in New York City, I wasn’t going to leave to work for just any choir. But when I walked into my first rehearsal with the Phoenix Chorale, the sound I heard that day was on another level. It was like an embrace.” Joining alongside artistic director Christopher Gabbitas, Belmont saw a unique opportunity to combine their experience and rebuild the Chorale for a new era.

But it’s not just the sound that sets the Chorale apart — it’s the community behind it. The singers live and work together in the Valley, forging deep bonds that elevate every performance. Backed by decades of alums, board members and volunteers, this tight-knit group is fiercely committed to ensuring the Chorale’s reputation as a Valley treasure.

“Our audiences know they can count on us to deliver something truly sublime at every concert,” Belmont said. “I’m also starting to hear from Valley musicians that our reputation is growing for offering one of the most eclectic mixes of music programming.”

Program Highlight

When artistic director Gabbitas joined the Chorale in 2019, he brought a clear mission: to commission new works by women composers to balance the centuries-old male-dominated repertoire. To date, the Chorale has commissioned five composers, each contributing remarkable new works that Phoenix audiences have had the privilege of hearing first.





Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

One of the Chorale’s most surprising facts? Its small but mighty team. “While the quality of the music we create is world-class, we run the entire organization with a remarkably lean team,” Belmont said. Currently, just two full-time employees are supported by contractors, a dedicated board and volunteers. With many peer organizations twice their size, there’s room to grow — and thanks to support from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, the Chorale will be adding a third staff member this fall to strengthen operations.

Another fun fact: Both the Chorale’s executive and artistic leaders are British, which happened purely by coincidence. Belmont said, “We didn’t know each other before working at the Chorale. My experience in arts administration was all gained here in the U.S.”

Recent Challenges

Belmont notes the biggest hurdle is a lack of widespread awareness about choral music. “While most people know symphonies, ballets and operas exist in their cities, few realize that professional, secular, chamber-sized choral ensembles offer some of the most sublime musical experiences out there. It’s a well-kept secret beyond choral circles — and we wish it wasn’t,” Belmont said.

Sustainability is also a challenge. To grow audiences, the Chorale has been experimenting with new approaches: performing in secular venues like the Phoenix Art Museum and Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, partnering with orchestras, presenting contemporary works alongside classics, and adding projected visuals and collaborations. While these efforts have been well received, more revenue is needed to make these offerings regular — and the Chorale remains committed to keeping ticket prices accessible.

Future

The new season kicks off in September with recording sessions for the Chorale’s third album led by Gabbitas. Thanks to incredible community support, this project was fully funded in just one night at the group’s first formal fundraiser in years — a testament to the passion behind the music. Belmont also looks forward to hosting another gala this spring to bring everyone together and celebrate the joy of choral music.

This season will also debut more intimate concerts featuring small ensembles of 8 to 12 singers. “While nothing compares to the glorious sound of our flagship 24-voice choir, especially during our beloved Christmas concerts or alongside the sweeping strings of orchestra at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, these smaller performances will offer a fresh, personal way to connect with our music,” Belmont said.

To learn more, visit phoenixchorale.org.