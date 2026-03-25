The Sound of Sovereignty

BY Michelle Jacoby

Across vast stretches of Indian Country — where broadband is unreliable, local newspapers have vanished and communities are separated by hours of road — a steady signal still carries.

It’s Native Public Media.

Founded in 2004, the organization was created to support tribal radio and television stations serving Native communities. At the time, only a small number of stations existed, many operating independently and with little national recognition.

Loris Taylor, president and CEO of Native Public Media, is leading the charge to ensure tribal communities have the tools and airwaves to tell their own stories in their own voices.

“There was a lot of darkness across Indian Country in the beginning,” said Loris Taylor, president and CEO of Native Public Media, describing those early years as a landscape of frequency deserts — places without a local signal of their own, where the airwaves were either silent or occupied by outside broadcasters with no connection to the community. “Stations were doing essential work, but they weren’t included in policy, funding or national media conversations.”

Taylor’s journey began at KUYI Hopi Radio on the Hopi Reservation. Back then, she worked in relative isolation, unaware that similar stations were quietly serving their own communities across the country. Today, Native Public Media supports more than 60 tribal radio and television stations in roughly a dozen states. But Taylor keeps that number in perspective.

“There are 575 federally recognized tribes,” she said. “Sixty-one stations means progress, but it also means we’re just getting started.”

More Than Media

In many tribal communities, radio isn’t entertainment. It’s infrastructure. “This is how people stay connected across long distances in rural places,” Taylor said.

During the COVID pandemic, tribal stations broadcast hospital updates, food distribution schedules and emergency alerts — often around the clock. They continue to provide information during wildfires, floods, public health crises and cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.







While mainstream outlets have pulled back from rural coverage, tribal stations remain deeply local and deeply trusted. “Where you see a tribal station,” Taylor said, “there’s a free flow of information that reflects the community itself.”

Living Archives of Language

Beyond news and alerts, these stations serve another vital role: preserving Native languages.

“Radio is one of the strongest tools we have for language preservation,” Taylor said.

Across the network, stations broadcast in Inuit, Zuni, Lakota, Dakota, Hopi, Navajo and many other languages. Elders share oral histories and cultural teachings rarely heard outside their communities.

By securing tribal airwaves, NPM empowers Indigenous communities to share their own stories.

By securing tribal airwaves, NPM empowers Indigenous communities to share their own stories.

By securing tribal airwaves, NPM empowers Indigenous communities to share their own stories.

“Hearing your language over the airwaves is affirming,” Taylor said. “Especially in communities that experienced generations of language suppression.”

She recalls visiting a station in Alamo, New Mexico, where broadcasters received an Associated Press alert and translated it into Navajo within minutes, coining modern terminology in real time.

“I was spellbound,” she said. “They were adapting ancient linguistic knowledge to modern information instantly.”

For Taylor, that moment captured what tribal media represents: culture alive, evolving and carried forward. “I call our stations living archives,” she said. “This is our lived experience.”

Building the Next Generation

Native Public Media also invests in future storytellers. Through a partnership with Northern Arizona University, the organization hosts a weeklong communications boot camp for high school students.

Many arrive with no broadcasting experience. Within days, they’re producing radio or digital stories, often presenting their work to family at graduation. “We want to reach them before they decide what to major in,” Taylor said.

The program builds a pipeline of Indigenous communicators grounded in storytelling, technology and tribal values.

From remote rural areas to the heart of the nation’s capital, NPM-supported stations serve as a vital lifeline.

From remote rural areas to the heart of the nation’s capital, NPM-supported stations serve as a vital lifeline.

From remote rural areas to the heart of the nation’s capital, NPM-supported stations serve as a vital lifeline.

Protecting the Signal

In February 2026, the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting eliminated roughly $11 million in annual funding for 36 tribal stations. The impact was immediate.

In response, Native Public Media partnered with the Arizona Community Foundation to create two funds: one for rapid-response support and another to build long-term sustainability.

“We have to take care of the present,” Taylor said. “But we can’t ignore tomorrow.”

For Taylor, the mission remains clear: Trusted information strengthens sovereignty. “When people have good information, they can make their own decisions,” she said. “We’ve worked hard to shut out the darkness across Indian Country. This is not the time to turn that spigot off.”

In places where geography can isolate, the signal still travels. And with it, the sound of sovereignty.

To learn more, visit nativepublicmedia.org.