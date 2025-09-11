The Art House

BY Frontdoors Media

Once a humble Arcadia home, the Shemer Art Center now thrives as a welcoming space for creativity and community

By Michelle Jacoby

Shemer Art Center is set at the base of Camelback Mountain at the intersection of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. Images courtesy of Shemer Art Center

Tucked behind citrus trees and older homes off East Camelback Road, the Shemer Art Center may be easy to overlook. If you’re not paying attention, you might breeze right past the low-slung Spanish-style building and the sculptures dotting its front lawn.

But step inside, and you’ll realize you’ve stumbled upon one of Phoenix’s best-kept and most beloved secrets.

This isn’t just another house. It’s a cozy, creative space where community, imagination and Arizona history converge. Nestled in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood, the Shemer Art Center has quietly grown into one of the city’s most unexpected cultural gems.

Built in 1919 as a home base for water irrigators working the citrus lots in the area, it went on to change hands, first to Henry Carver, a banker from Kansas City who became president of First National Bank of Arizona, then to the Suhr family from Oil City, Pennsylvania, heirs to the Pennzoil fortune.

In 1984, longtime Phoenix resident Martha Shemer purchased it – but not to live in. Instead, she gifted it to the City of Phoenix with a clear mission: turn it into a community space dedicated to the visual arts.

More than 40 years later, that mission is still going strong, led by Shonna James, the center’s president and executive director. “There’s nothing else like it,” James said. “We offer access to art in an approachable, inspiring environment.”

What sets Shemer apart isn’t just its historic charm or location – it’s the variety of things happening here. On any given day, the front lawn might host a sculpture exhibition, while inside aspiring artists are learning ceramics, watercolor, fused glass or printmaking. The gallery rotates every few months, often spotlighting local and emerging Arizona artists. Past shows have featured everything from high school student portfolios to fine art photography to evocative bronze work.

“We’re not just a gallery or a school,” James said. “We’re a place for the community to explore, create and connect.”

That connection shows up in the programming. The center offers more than 60 classes and workshops each season, covering everything from beginner drawing to advanced oil painting. Kids, teens, adults – everyone has a spot here, thanks to the center’s multigenerational approach. You’ll also find specialty workshops, artist talks and highly anticipated annual events like the Furry Friends Fine Arts Festival, an animal-themed arts festival, and Shemer Honors, which recognizes one Arizona artist who has made an impact in the community. Its on-site gift shop is also a gem.

One of the biggest highlights of the year is the Shemer Arizona Arts Festival. Held each November, the grounds fill with dozens of juried artists selling their work, alongside live music, food and beverages, and hands-on activities for attendees of all ages. It’s the perfect example of what Shemer does best: making art feel fun, welcoming and rooted in local culture.

That local focus is growing, too. In early 2020, Shemer Art Center launched a campaign dedicated to raising funds for a new educational building that will provide additional space for classes, workshops, summer camps, and after-school programs. It will also upgrade and improve the current building, with an extended lawn to accommodate more artists during events as well as additional outdoor sculptures.

A group of young artists from one of Shemer Art Center’s popular summer camp weeks.

“We’re excited to make the grounds an extension of the gallery,” James said. “It’ll add another layer to the visitor experience.”

Through it all, Shemer holds tight to its mission: supporting Arizona artists and inviting the public into the creative process. Whether you’re glazing your first ceramic bowl, browsing the gift shop or chatting with a painter at an opening night, you’ll feel the Shemer difference. It’s not about perfect technique – it’s about showing up and making space for creativity.

“Art improves individual well-being, creative thinking and academic performance,” James said. “It also helps build social skills, maintains mental health and, most importantly, unifies communities. I’m very proud of what we’ve created and what the Shemer Art Center delivers for Arizona.”

To learn more, visit shemerartcenter.org.