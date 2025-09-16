She Who Wines Wins

BY Shoshana Leon

A new wave of women entrepreneurs is reshaping the wine scene in the Valley, trading stuffy tasting rooms for approachable bottle shops and community-focused wine bars. These are the spaces where friendships are forged, palates are expanded, and everyone is welcome.

GenuWine, Downtown Phoenix

Former teachers Emily Rieve and Lindsey Schoenemann left their careers in Gilbert to pursue a new path. On a trip to France in 2016, Rieve saw a self-serve wine tasting system. She pitched the idea to Schoenemann, and the pair opened GenuWine Arizona two years later.

The business carries a selection of Arizona wines, local beers and food, but for Rieve and Schoenemann, it’s about more than the pour. “We wanted to create a place where people come in and immediately feel welcome,” Rieve said. “We’re very lucky to not only have each other to lean on, but also many other women business owners surrounding us.”

The pair feels empowered to be a women-owned business. “We’ve worked very hard to accomplish what we have and the community that we have built,” Schoenemann said. genuwinearizona.com

Jamie’s Bottle Shop, Old Town Scottsdale

Jamie Hormel, owner of Wrigley Mansion, and her longtime friend and business partner Jack Borenstein opened Jamie’s Bottle Shop in March 2025, inspired by wine shops they visited in cities like Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

“I wanted a place that’s approachable, whether you’re a seasoned drinker or a curious newbie, making wine less intimidating and more fun,” Hormel said. “It’s a hybrid concept — part bottle shop, part casual wine bar, part French-style bistro.”

Jamie’s Bottle Shop has an eclectic selection of over 700 labels, ranging from everyday bottles to ultra-rare gems, as well as wines by the glass from lesser-known varietals and regions. The shop offers tastings, classes, private events and a wine club with several tiers. The menu includes charcuterie, salads, sandwiches and European-inspired small plates. jamiesbottleshop.com

Pinard Wine Bar and Restaurant, North Scottsdale

Letty Ebel’s Pinard Wine Bar and Restaurant brings a touch of European elegance to the desert. Opened in November 2024, the space offers a carefully curated selection of over 250 bottles and 40 wines by the glass, along with a full scratch kitchen.

Ebel’s goal was to create a welcoming, knowledgeable environment. “Guests can expect a friendly staff and comfortable European vibe with a full restaurant and bar,” she said. From flash-fried artichokes to beef bourguignon, the menu pairs perfectly with the extensive wine list.

Ebel has felt nothing but support from her peers. “The wine community in Arizona has been amazing. I have found everyone very open, welcoming and excited to embrace our concept,” she said. “We’ve met so many great people, and it helps make all the work we put into Pinard totally worth it.” pinardwinebar.com

Kid Sister, Phoenix

With backgrounds in the hospitality industry and a shared love of wine, sisters Casey and Courtney Lewandrowski, along with their friend and partner Dejanee Lambert, opened Kid Sister in May 2024.

“We take inspiration from neo-bistros and modern European wine bars, while staying grounded in our desert surroundings,” Casey said.

Kid Sister’s curated bottle list features 70 to 90 selections, with a rotating by-the-glass menu that highlights smaller producers. Their food menu, which also rotates regularly, is designed to complement the wine. “Our chef draws inspiration from a wide range of cuisines, but always centers the dishes around high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients,” Casey said.

They’re part of a growing wave of women in Phoenix and beyond who are making space for new voices in wine. “Representation matters, and we hope Kid Sister feels like a space where both our team and our guests see themselves reflected and welcomed.” kidsisterphx.com

Turquoise Wine Bar, Glendale and Downtown Phoenix

Jen Sinconis and Laura Hernandez opened Turquoise Wine Bar in Glendale in August 2022. A location on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix opened in July 2025.

“At Turquoise Wine Bar, we’ve reimagined the traditional wine bar as a destination for community, connection and celebration,” Sinconis said. Born from a desire to create a post-COVID gathering space that’s both welcoming and inspiring, Turquoise was founded to bring people together through community, conversation and curated experiences.

Turquoise specializes in small-lot, high-quality wines. “Our wine program celebrates both international gems and small, soulful producers, with a strong focus on women winemakers and sustainable practices. Combined with immersive education, tastings and local events, our guests become lifelong fans,” Sinconis said. turquoisewinebar.com