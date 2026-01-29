Pine, Powder and Pinot

BY Alison Bailin Batz

From frosted pines and shimmering red rock vistas to historic hillside towns and cozy culinary hideaways, Northern Arizona sparkles in winter. For travelers seeking food, drink and adventure without boarding a plane, four destinations especially stand out — Flagstaff, Sedona, Jerome and Cottonwood — each offering its own brand of seasonal magic.

Flagstaff

Alpine Adventure and Elevated Eats

Set within the world’s largest ponderosa pine forest, snow-kissed Flagstaff delivers crisp mountain air, fresh powder and a surprisingly rich culinary scene.

Arizona Snowbowl, just 15 miles from downtown, welcomes both seasoned skiers and first-timers with a broad mix of runs and clear-day views of the Grand Canyon. For families looking for thrills off the slopes, Flagstaff Snow Park offers snow tubing lanes, fire pits and wide-open fields to play. Lowell Observatory adds another dimension to a winter day with its Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center — home to a rooftop open-sky planetarium, a two-story LED theater and interactive exhibits.

Those who prefer sipping to swooshing will find plenty to explore downtown, where Flagstaff’s craft breweries thrive. A relaxed stroll reveals Mother Road Brewing, Lumberyard Brewing, Dark Sky Brewing, Beaver Street Brewery, and Historic Barrel House — all within easy walking distance.

Flagstaff’s dining scene has evolved into one of the Southwest’s best. Atria, a James Beard Award nominee, leads the way with seasonal menus in a refined space. Chef Rochelle Daniel plans to expand her local footprint with two new downtown concepts set to debut in 2026. Shift Kitchen & Bar and Forêt FLG — both James Beard–recognized — celebrate contemporary cooking with an intimate feel, while Tinderbox Kitchen and Teatro round out the lineup with polished menus and meticulous presentation.

After a day of snowy adventures or culinary discoveries, Little America offers an ideal retreat. Nestled on forested acres just a mile from downtown, the hotel blends mountain-lodge charm with modernized interiors following a recent renovation.

Sedona

Red Rock Warmth and Luxe Comfort

Sedona takes on a dreamlike quality in winter. Cooler temperatures — and the occasional dusting of snow — invite long hikes among glowing red cliffs, while fireside lounges and elevated dining call at dusk.

L’Auberge de Sedona recently unveiled a major expansion anchored by The Cliffs, a new room category showcasing panoramic red rock views through sliding glass doors that open onto private balconies or patios. Refined textures, spa-inspired bathrooms and calming natural tones create a retreat that feels both upscale and deeply connected to the landscape. Creekside cottages, fine dining at Cress on Oak Creek, and wellness experiences at L’Apothecary Spa round out an unforgettable winter escape.

Enchantment Resort remains another signature Sedona stay. Tucked within Boynton Canyon, the property blends striking scenery with tranquility. Guests can begin the day on trails leading to famed vortex sites, unwind at the award-winning Mii amo spa and savor modern American cuisine against dramatic canyon views at Che Ah Chi.

Winter days in Sedona invite exploration. Visit the Chapel of the Holy Cross for its dramatic perch on red sandstone; browse galleries at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village; or book a Jeep tour to reach high-desert vistas, hidden creeks and ancient rock formations.

The culinary scene continues to shine thanks in part to Jeff Smedstad and Lisa Dahl. James Beard–nominated Smedstad leads Elote Café, a Southwestern favorite known for locally sourced ingredients. Best Chefs of America Hall of Fame inductee Dahl helms Cucina Rustica, Dahl & DiLuca, Pisa Lisa, Mariposa and couture burger destination Butterfly Burger.

Cottonwood

Wine Country Relaxation

Cottonwood anchors the Verde Valley wine region and brings a European-style strolling culture to Arizona. Main Street has blossomed into a walkable corridor filled with tasting rooms, patios and approachable fine dining.

Start your day at Crema Café, where colorful umbrellas, Southwest-inspired breakfasts and bright flavors set a cheerful tone. For lunch or a leisurely afternoon, Pizzeria Bocce offers wood-fired pies and inviting outdoor tables. Nearby, Merkin Vineyards’ hillside headquarters highlights Arizona-grown wines paired with pasta, pizza and produce sourced from local farms and greenhouses.

Wine lovers will find countless ways to sip and explore. Pillsbury Wine Company focuses on sustainable, high-elevation varietals with distinctive character, while Provisioner Wines offers playful blends perfect for casual tasting. Along Main Street, visitors can also stop at Arizona Stronghold, Cellar 433, Rubrix Wines, Tantrum Wines, DA Vines Vineyard Wines & Bistro, and Four Eight Wineworks.

For overnight stays, The Tavern Hotel stands out as Main Street’s boutique gem. Guests enjoy access to a pool complex and fitness center, along with plush, contemporary rooms. The property also features standalone cottages with private entrances and a three-bedroom penthouse equipped with a full kitchen — ideal for groups or extended visits.

Jerome

Elevated History and Taste

A short drive from Cottonwood, Jerome clings to Cleopatra Hill with sweeping views of the Verde Valley and Sedona’s red rocks. Once a booming mining camp — and famously dubbed the “wickedest town in the West” — today it blends historic character with modern comfort.

The Little Daisy stands as one of Arizona’s most remarkable private estates. Built in 1918 to house miners, the property has since been transformed into a luxurious retreat with light-filled rooms, curated art spaces and dramatic common areas.

In the heart of town, The Clinkscale pairs a boutique hotel with a refined restaurant inside a restored mercantile building. Exposed brick, original wood floors and stylish décor evoke Jerome’s past while contemporary details elevate the experience.

Downstairs, the restaurant serves polished New American dishes and a lively brunch.

Jerome rewards wandering: browse galleries featuring local artists, search for treasures in antique shops and sample Arizona-grown wines at tasting rooms such as Caduceus Cellars and Passion Cellars. To dive deeper into the town’s past, visit Jerome State Historic Park or the Mine Museum to discover how gold, copper and silver shaped life on the mountain.

From powdery peaks to cozy spas, vineyard strolls and cliffside sunsets, Northern Arizona turns winter into an adventure. Mix and match the four towns or make a road trip of them all — you’ll find fresh flavors, spectacular scenery and enough memories to carry you through to spring.