A Day With Kare Hanks

BY Julie Coleman

Kare Hanks

Risk officer & general manager of USAA’s Phoenix regional office

5 A.M. >> SYMBIOSIS & SERENITY

I am a Desert Storm Army combat veteran and met my husband during my service. We’ve been married for 33 years, and it was the best thing to come out of a conflict. My husband and I have a symbiotic relationship in the morning. Because he works from home and I go into the office, he manages the logistics of getting ready for the day. He makes coffee, packs my lunch, gives me a shot of espresso and a piece of toast on my way out the door, and takes care of our three rescue basset hounds.

My commute is 45 minutes, and this is my mental health prep time. It feels like a sanctuary to me. I will not answer my phone or take meetings. It’s a sacred time for me to enjoy the sunrise and watch hot air balloons coming up over the mountains. I’m in a very calm mental state as I drive onto our campus.

7:30 A.M. >> WEARING TWO HATS

I have two roles at USAA. I oversee the 70-person risk team and, as GM, I am also responsible for the 4,000 employees assigned to the Phoenix campus. This is not a direct reporting relationship, but I am accountable for ensuring that all of our independent businesses are running smoothly, that our community relationships are strong, and that we are staying on top of what’s happening in government at the state level.

I get energy through human interaction and dedicate up to 45 minutes every day to making the rounds throughout campus. This leads to various efforts and relationships by virtue of being in the right place at the right time.

I sit on a number of risk committees where I present technical risk management data and prepare for committee input. There are geopolitical and natural disaster impacts when you’re talking about insurance catastrophes. It’s my job to assess predictive models, report out, and help the committees understand where our risk lies and where we should focus our attention on mitigating that risk.

10 A.M. >> IN THE NOW

I am very much a “be here now” person. In one-on-one meetings, I will not get interrupted. Everything is about what a person is saying. Part of my success is an intentional discipline centered on giving 100 percent of my attention for a specified period of time.

When I meet individually with my team, I want to know what’s happening in their world, what I can do for them and how I can make their job better. If we’re business partners, you will know that I put every effort and energy into the moments we meet.

Hanks signals the ground crew before launching for a two-hour “dog fight” training exercise organized by Luke AFB.

1:15 P.M. >> RECIPROCAL LEARNING

As GM, a lot of my time is spent outward-facing. I serve on the Fighter Country Foundation board of directors and participate in the Valley of the Sun United Way’s CEO Circle.

Prior to my service on the Fighter Country Foundation board, I was accepted and served as an honorary commander at Luke Air Force Base. USAA serves the financial needs of the military and is therefore very engaged in deepening our military acumen. This involves partnering with various military branches and bases so that the business and military sectors can learn from each other by identifying practices that can be adopted. We’ve given each other some very good ideas through this program.

We adapted the practice of Battle Buddy Walks from the military. Instead of sitting in the office across from each other, I walk with employees and have a business conversation in an environment where everybody’s on the same level.

Hanks and USAA executives Brian Kloss and Jess Fadel provide essential services to veterans in need at one of the nation’s largest “Stand Down” events.

3 P.M. >> BUILDING A GIVING LEGACY

I grew up loving animals and am unusually enthusiastic about exotic animal rescue. My interest stemmed from a dear friend who helped me understand the intelligence of savanna animals and how the ecosystem works. She died in a plane crash a few years ago, and I was inspired to carry on her passion. We have adopted a baby black rhino in Africa and a baby elephant that was orphaned due to human conflict.

We support all kinds of animals — both local and international — through financial contributions, raising awareness and educating my social circle and groups I participate in, and by volunteering. My husband and I take three volunteer trips a year. My free time is consumed with understanding and taking a deep dive into different animal causes. My professional background has taught me how to go about doing this, and I am thankful I can take what I’ve learned and transition it into my personal life.

I am working toward establishing a charitable trust so we can help these kinds of causes when I retire. It’s something I am passionate about.

5 P.M. >> HOLISTIC HEALTH

I am committed to maintaining my physical health and regularly attend Pilates class. I think it’s a valid excuse to shut off my computer and leave for the day.

After arriving home and checking for any urgent messages, I change my clothes. This strategy signals a psychological disconnect where I’ve decided I’m now home and spending time with my family, recovering from the day, including no work talk. This clearly defines where I should be mentally — in a space dedicated to my family and home life.

