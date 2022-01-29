Nonprofit Pro Tip: ’Life Goes, Life Listens, Life Wants’

Nate Lowrie

CEO of Valleywise Health Foundation

Life goes where you look.

So does your nonprofit. Making a conscious choice to focus time and energy on where you’re going, rather than on problems and fears, takes intentional effort. Distractions and diversions might steer you off your path, so do everything you can to stay awake at the wheel!

Life also listens to what you say.

So does your nonprofit. So, do your best to speak of the good all around you, including yourself.

Life wants you to enjoy the ride.

So does your nonprofit. When I am focused on our vision, and my words produce positive energy for our team and me, we win more. And winning is fun!