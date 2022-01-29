Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Jan. 29, 2022

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ’Life Goes, Life Listens, Life Wants’

Nate Lowrie
CEO of Valleywise Health Foundation

Life goes where you look.

So does your nonprofit. Making a conscious choice to focus time and energy on where you’re going, rather than on problems and fears, takes intentional effort. Distractions and diversions might steer you off your path, so do everything you can to stay awake at the wheel!

Life also listens to what you say.

So does your nonprofit. So, do your best to speak of the good all around you, including yourself.

Life wants you to enjoy the ride.

So does your nonprofit. When I am focused on our vision, and my words produce positive energy for our team and me, we win more. And winning is fun!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Magazine, Nonprofit Pros
Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Taste America, Organ Stop Pizza and The Farish House

Kitchen Doors: Taste America, Organ Stop Pizza and The Farish House

Cover Story: Arizona Woman of the Century

Cover Story: Arizona Woman of the Century

Next Doors: Printing with Purpose

Next Doors: Printing with Purpose

A Day With Scott Finical

A Day With Scott Finical

Back to Top