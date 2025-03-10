Next Doors: The Future of Philanthropy

NextGen Programs Work to Attract New Interest

Nonprofits of all types have one common goal — engage with new donors and volunteers, especially younger ones.

After all, nonprofits are in some ways like any other business. You need to develop a pipeline, and you need to expand your customer base. Except in this case, that expansion has the goal of helping sustain organizations that have an impact on the community. That’s how we ensure our children and children’s children have the kind of support from charity organizations that our generation has enjoyed.

Valley of the Sun United Way (disclosure: a client of mine) is no different. But its approach to attracting “NextGen” volunteers and donors is. They’re working to go beyond just asking for money and instead creating opportunities for unique experiences that make a difference.

The organization has launched what it calls its Pathway to Impact Circle, designed to create truly interactive and engaging opportunities for volunteers and donors to increase their community involvement.

“The Pathway to Impact Circle was launched in the fall of 2023, and the goal was to attract the next generation of givers — working with executive leaders, business owners and passionate leaders who want to make our community a better place,” said Jacqueline Blake-Broughton, the senior director of individual donor engagement for Valley of the Sun United Way. “We truly believe that we have an opportunity to engage the next generation. We’ve been in the Valley for almost 100 years now, and while we’ve built a strong base of loyal donors, we want to ensure we continue to attract new ones — especially from that next generation of givers.”

Pathway to Impact Circle members enjoy unique opportunities to network with other professionals, engage with their communities and connect with impactful nonprofits that provide critical services in Valley of the Sun United Way’s four focus areas — education, housing and homelessness, health and workforce development.

It’s more about the next generation in a broader sense,” Blake-Broughton said. “Yes, we’re focusing on younger donors, but we also want to reach individuals who may not be familiar with United Way yet. So, it’s not just about attracting younger donors, but also those who haven’t been engaged before. That’s the generation we’re aiming to attract.”

The key to that engagement is experiences and connections.

“What’s unique about this program is that it allows people to stay connected with like-minded community leaders,” Blake-Broughton said. “Members get access to exclusive events where they can meet other community leaders and fellow members. We also provide exclusive volunteer opportunities for them and their families. It’s a way for them to see where their investment is making an impact.”

For Alex Koury, the initiative’s co-chair, the Pathway to Impact Circle was an opportunity for him and his family to step up their community involvement. While he had worked with VSUW in the past, the Circle provided a chance to take a deeper dive into the impact he could have as his career reached a point of steady success.

“It was a good time in my life to take the next step from a volunteer perspective — really focusing on community involvement and going beyond what I was previously doing,” he said. “One of my goals has been to help create an incubator for new philanthropic individuals, especially younger people, to get them involved early so they can grow into larger philanthropists down the road.”

Koury said the group has been able to connect and create impact through special events, including literacy events and food distribution in underserved areas.

“A lot of this motivation comes from what we see every day in Phoenix — homelessness, kids going hungry, lack of education,” Koury said. “These issues hit home for me because we’re all part of this community. It feels good to give back, invest in people and give them opportunities to improve their situations.”

The Pathway to Impact Circle is fairly new, but the goals are long-standing and critical to the success of our communities.

“It’s also about breaking cycles — whether poverty or education — by providing resources to people and organizations that can make a real impact,” Koury said.

To find out more, visit VSUW.org.