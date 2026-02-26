Patio Perfect

BY Shoshana Leon

Buck & Rider

One of the best things about Arizona is our lengthy patio season. Restaurants across the Valley offer beautiful, relaxing outdoor dining spaces, often equipped with misters, fireplaces and heaters, so guests can enjoy open skies, stunning views and fresh air in any season.

Gertrude’s by Tarbell’s

DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN, PHOENIX

Late last year, Phoenix culinary icon Mark Tarbell took the reins at Gertrude’s restaurant and the Patio Café at the Desert Botanical Garden.

“Our patio is more than just an outdoor dining space. It’s a front row seat to the desert,” said Tarbell. “Nestled inside the Desert Botanical Garden, we’ve created a setting where native blooms surround you as you dine. The vibe brings together the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert and a seasonally driven culinary experience that’s truly one-of-a-kind.”

Dishes include 12-hour short rib and avocado risotto, crisp duck confit rillette and crispy nopales with mole. Gertrude’s gin and tonic features a choice of three gins crafted to honor Gertrude, the visionary behind the Desert Botanical Garden.

dbg.org/visit/dining

The Hermosa Inn

PARADISE VALLEY

LON’s at The Hermosa Inn boasts one of the most beloved patios in the Valley, featuring towering trees, colorful flowers and multiple fireplaces.

“The patio at LON’s has long been revered for its unique and authentically Arizona setting in a quiet residential Paradise Valley neighborhood at the foot of Camelback Mountain,” said John Dils, director of Food and Beverage. “Our patio is a perfect backdrop to enjoy LON’s globally inspired Arizona fare.”

Signature menu items include monkey bread, croissant Benedict and huevos rancheros for brunch, and the Hermosa salad, Chilean seabass and braised short rib for dinner. Cocktail favorites include the Oink Fashioned, Lavender Haze and Last Drop.

azhideawaycollection.com/hermosa-inn

LON’s at The Hermosa Inn

Carcara

Heritage Kitchen + Cocktails

Mark Tarbell

LON’s at The Hermosa Inn

Gertrude’s by Tarbell’s

Carcara

Glenrosa

Pinyon Coastal Mediterranean

Postino

Buck & Rider





















Carcara

DOWNTOWN PHOENIX

Located at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Carcara’s patio is lined with Cara Cara orange trees, the restaurant’s inspiration and namesake.

“Our patio offers expansive seating that wraps around the restaurant,” said Arthur Pottenger, director of Food and Beverage for the hotel. “It is framed by a glass wall, seamlessly blending the outdoor charm with the interior ambiance.”

The menu showcases indigenous and seasonal ingredients inspired by Native American and Sonoran traditions. Signature dishes include Buffalo cauliflower and

the Chicken and Three Sisters Succotash. Beverage options range from the nonalcoholic Coyote, made with ginger beer and house-made lavender honey, to Purple Rain, featuring reposado tequila, Violette liqueur and egg white.

carcararestaurant.com

Heritage Kitchen + Cocktails

NORTH SCOTTSDALE

Opened in October 2025, Heritage Kitchen + Cocktails offers Mediterranean cuisine and a spacious patio.

“Our patio is designed as an outdoor living room, centered around a large firepit that draws people together. With comfortable lounge seating against the backdrop of the McDowell Mountains, guests often stay longer than they planned,” said co-owner Eric Greenwald. “The space opens seamlessly to the bar, creating a natural indoor-outdoor flow that keeps the energy connected throughout the restaurant.”

Signature dishes include the Mezze Platter with marinated olives, jamón, cheese and grilled bread, and Piatta di Pane with charred scallion butter and harissa yogurt, which pair perfectly with the restaurant’s cocktail and wine offerings.

heritagescottsdale.com

Pinyon Coastal Mediterranean

OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE

Pinyon opened in Old Town Scottsdale in October 2025.

“Pinyon is located right on the Civic Center Park, which gives it such a great feeling,” said general manager Jessica Rotner. “It’s the kind of place where you just want to enjoy the moment, listening to the birds chirping with our fountain flowing in the background. Our guests tell us it reminds them of traveling, like finding a great café while wandering through a coastal town.”

The menu features Mediterranean flavors, including pita, hummus and dips, crudo, saffron risotto, and grilled steak and seafood, alongside craft cocktails

and a selection of spritzes.

pinyonrestaurant.com

Glenrosa

TEMPE

Opened in spring 2025 at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Glenrosa offers Sonoran live-fire cooking and extensive outdoor space.

“Our patio was designed to feel like the heart of the Glenrosa experience,” said Jake Hoselton, co-founder of Grass Clippings. “It blends indoor and outdoor dining with firepits, group seating and uninterrupted views of the Papago Buttes. The architecture and design draw from Sonoran and Southwestern influences, creating a space that feels relaxed, warm and connected to the landscape.”

Glenrosa’s signature live-fire menu includes tacos dorados with Chile Colorado beef, Tijuana caesar salad with chorizo breadcrumbs and Manchego cheese, and wood-fired steak and seafood, as well as family-style platters. Cocktails feature fresh-squeezed juices, with a curated selection of tequila, mezcal, wine and beer.

glenrosarestaurant.com

Buck & Rider

GILBERT

With three Valley locations, Buck & Rider is known for its fresh seafood and lively ambiance. The Gilbert restaurant is at Agritopia.

“We have our own bar outside so it has its own vibe — cozy in the winter with the fireplace and heaters, and cool in the summer with misters,” said Nikki West, director of operations for Hi Noon Hospitality, which operates Buck & Rider. “People love being outside without giving up the energy from inside. The patio is where people want to be, a fun spot to grab oysters and a cocktail and settle in with friends.”

Menu highlights include a raw bar, seafood towers, Dungeness crab wedge salad, shrimp scampi risotto, brunch offerings and a selection of cocktails.

buckandrider.com

Postino

PEORIA

A Valley favorite with several locations, Postino opened in Peoria in early 2025, with a patio overlooking the Peoria Sports Complex spring training facility.

“Like any Postino, the Peoria patio blends the indoor and outdoor ambiance,” said Lauren Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Postino. “Our patio offers an open-air escape wrapped in vibrant greenery and that unmistakable laid-back energy. It’s shaded from the sun, cozy and intentionally designed, giving you room to settle in and make it yours while still staying connected to the buzz, warmth and effortless charm people expect from Postino.”

Postino classics include mimosas and avocado toast for brunch, signature bruschetta boards and a curated selection of wine and cocktails. “The espresso martini is a guest favorite at our Peoria location,” Bailey said.

postinowinecafe.com