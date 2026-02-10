Modern Design, Global Taste

BY Shoshana Leon

Alden debuts at Phoenix Art Museum

In October 2025, Alden opened at the Phoenix Art Museum, serving modern American cuisine with global influences and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant honors its namesake, Alden B. Dow — the visionary architect and Frank Lloyd Wright protégé behind the museum’s original 1959 building.

“The museum wanted to elevate and modernize the restaurant experience, while honoring its history and architecture with a modern twist,” said Monica X. Castillo of CS Hospitality, the group operating Alden.

Alden is open to the public five days a week for lunch and dinner, offering a full-service dining experience and a patio overlooking the Dorrance Sculpture Garden. “It’s perfect for dinner before the theater or downtown events,” Castillo said.







The opening menu highlights the kitchen’s range and creativity. Starters include hamachi crudo and steak tartare, while salads feature a lychee-coconut blend and a fattoush with roasted squash and grapes. Sandwiches range from a grilled cheese with tomato bisque to a burrata sandwich with heirloom tomato and pesto.

Entrees showcase the kitchen’s range: Beef Wellington, squash risotto with roasted Japanese eggplant, kielbasa and pierogies with sauerkraut and cauliflower purée, and red Thai curry with tiger prawns. For dessert, a strawberry trifle offers a playful nod to one of Dow’s favorite treats.

“The menu is modern American with global and diverse dishes to reflect our community,” Castillo said. “People enjoy the interesting items on the menu and appreciate our ability to accommodate dietary restrictions.”

The beverage program is equally thoughtful. Cocktails feature architecture-inspired names, such as the Skyline (rye, sweet vermouth and spiced honey) and the Pacific Modern (rum, cashew cream, citrus and amaretto). Nonalcoholic options include the Sculptural Garden, with strawberry and lavender, and the High Desert, with prickly pear and orange blossom. “We put a lot of thought into the cocktail program, as well as providing distinctive nonalcoholic options,” Castillo said.

For casual dining, Alden offers a children’s menu and grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries — ideal for a quick bite with a view of the sculpture garden.

Looking ahead, the restaurant plans to introduce brunch service as well as special events such as wine tastings, cocktail classes and collaborations in the art and culture space to offer unique experiences for guests.

For more information, visit AldenPhx.com.