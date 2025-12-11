Around the Holiday Table

BY Shoshana Leon

From savory latkes to sweet sufganiyot, Hanukkah is a celebration of miracles -and the foods that honor them.

Images courtesy of Chompie’s

KNOWN AS THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, Hanukkah commemorates an ancient miracle. According to tradition, a single day’s supply of oil for the temple’s menorah miraculously burned for eight nights. To honor this, many of the holiday’s most beloved foods are fried in oil, filling homes with the scent of celebration.

The most iconic of these is the latke, a crispy-fried potato pancake. Traditionally served with tangy sour cream or sweet applesauce, latkes are a perfect balance of savory and rich. Joining the latke is the sufganiyot, a round, jelly-filled doughnut that is especially popular in Israel.

Other sweet Hanukkah treats include small, crescent-shaped pastries called rugelach, which can be filled with chocolate, cinnamon or fruit, and gelt for the

children — gold-wrapped chocolate coins that are used in the traditional game of dreidel. But the celebration isn’t just about fried foods and sweets.

Many families gather for hearty, festive meals like slow-braised brisket or chicken, often starting with a bowl of matzah ball soup. These meals are part of an eight-day celebration that includes the nightly lighting of the menorah and, in many families, gift-giving. Hanukkah often coincides with Christmas, though dates change every year to align with the Hebrew calendar.

This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, December 14. It concludes on Monday, December 22. For those who’d rather spend time celebrating than cooking, local favorites Miracle Mile Deli and Chompie’s offer full Hanukkah meals for dine-in and takeout.

“Hanukkah is all about family, tradition and great food,” said Josh Garcia, vice president of Miracle Mile Deli, which was founded in 1949 and has been family-run for three generations. “From our mouthwatering brisket, homemade potato latkes, delicious matzah ball soup and scrumptious desserts, we’ve got everything for an incredible Hanukkah celebration.”

For fresh-baked goods, Lior the Baker in Scottsdale and the Challah Factory at the East Valley Jewish Community Center in Chandler offer traditional challah bread, pastries and other holiday sweets. Hanukkah is a time for food, fun and celebration.

“Hanukkah is a very special time of year for our guests, and we look forward to being a part of many memorable dinners this holiday season,” said Frank Lara, director of marketing for Chompie’s.