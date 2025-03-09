Kitchen Doors: Italy to Japan (and Back Again)  

Celebrity chef Richard Blais cooks up a culinary world tour at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale

Richard Blais, known for appearances on shows like “Top Chef” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others, has partnered with the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale to revamp its food and beverage concepts. These include La Zozzona, specializing in Italian fare, and Tiki Taka, which blends Japanese and Spanish influences.

“The American Southwest has always been a fascination for me, and my goal with La Zozzona, Tiki Taka and the additional concepts was to incorporate Arizona flavors and ingredients within the menus,” said Blais, who is a cookbook author and has worked for acclaimed chefs like Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud.

Inspired by Blais’ extensive travels throughout Italy, La Zozzona’s menu offers both traditional cooking and modern takes on classic dishes, from pasta to steak and seafood. La Zozzona’s cocktail program highlights Italian flavors and ingredients, as well as selections from Italy’s most renowned wine regions. The restaurant features a minimalist and modern design, an open kitchen and private dining spaces.

“The name La Zozzona translates to ‘messy delicious’ in Italian and is meant to emulate the playful and innovative nature of the restaurant. The menu is inspired by the cities and countryside of Italy, from the trattorias in Rome to the steaks in Florence and Tuscany. We hope that guests will embrace this fun spirit through their dining experience, both through the ambiance and the food,” Blais said.

Tiki Taka offers small plates featuring the techniques and flavors of Spain and Japan while utilizing Southwestern ingredients. Menu options range from hamachi pizza and pork belly with fish sauce and apple caramel to chorizo gyoza and sushi rolls. Diners can end the meal with sweet tapas, including Basque cheesecake with passionfruit curd and kakigori, a Japanese shaved ice in flavors like sweet coconut, matcha and mango ube. Beverages at Tiki Taka feature Spanish and Japanese ingredients, including Japanese whisky, sake and tableside sangria.

Tiki Taka’s decor includes a sushi and tapas display counter, communal tables, vibrant neon accents and digital art displays.

“Tiki Taka is inspired by lively Spanish landmarks and intimate Japanese izakayas,” Blais said. “Guests can expect to share a myriad of plates while enjoying classic cocktails with Spanish and Japanese twists. One of my favorite menu items is the liquid nitrogen sangria, available with both red and white wine.”

Blais considers these new restaurants very personal. “I look at my restaurants as albums that are each unique to themselves and inspired by deep-seated moments of inspiration, travel or creative desires,” he said. “Each one is a favorite for a different reason and showcases a different inspiration from my life.”

For more information, visit lazozzona.com and tikitakascottsdale.com.