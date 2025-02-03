Kitchen Doors: Game On!

Pickleball-themed restaurants redefine dining and entertainment

While many restaurants and bars offer classic games like darts, ping pong and pool, a new trend is making waves — pickleball-themed venues, blending food, fun and sports.

Chicken N Pickle, which has several locations across the U.S., opened its first Arizona location at Westgate in Glendale in August 2023, offering 11 pickleball courts, three bars, a variety of menu options and several other games.

“Arizona is a natural fit for Chicken N Pickle with its great weather and the popularity of the sport here,” said general manager Jon Stone.

Arizona ranks among the top 10 states for pickleball courts, reflecting the sport’s rapid growth. With 36.5 million players nationwide, pickleball has surged in popularity, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

“Pickleball is very accessible and approachable,” said Stone. “It’s easy and quick to learn. People love coming to Chicken N Pickle because it gives them the opportunity to disconnect from electronics and there are lots of fun ways to be interactive throughout the venue.”

In addition to the pickleball courts, the 2.5-acre facility features three bars and an open game yard with activities like ping pong, bocce ball and life-sized Jenga and Battleship.

Menu options include shareable plates like smoked wings, chorizo queso and guacamole, alongside rotisserie chicken with a variety of seasonings, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Guests can enjoy beer, wine, signature cocktails and mocktails, as well as happy hour and weekend specials.

Chicken N Pickle supports the local community through fundraising tournaments and offers different ways to give back to local nonprofits.

“Supporting the local community is a big part of who we are,” Stone said. “We want to help those around us.”

Another venue that combines pickleball, food and fun is Electric Pickle, which opened recently in Tempe.

“People that play pickleball like to have fun. The sport has a social, infectious energy. Electric Pickle offers the ultimate entertainment environment with games, live music, TVs and, of course, great food and beverage,” said Paul Frederick, the founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle.

The menu features global comfort food, including pizza, Mexican street tacos and sushi, along with specialty cocktails.

Architecture plays a big role in the Electric Pickle experience. “Electric Pickle is designed to feel like a resort and provide an escape,” Frederick said. “It’s nostalgic with bright colors and thoughtful detail throughout, as well as a variety of games that everyone can enjoy.”

For more information, visit chickennpickle.com and electricpickle.com.