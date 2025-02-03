Kitchen Doors: Culinary Evolution at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

Executive chef Gregory James highlights seasonal ingredients and global flavors

Originally a celebrity-filled tennis club in the 1950s, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain opened as a resort in 2001. Elements restaurant at Sanctuary is known as a place to enjoy incredible views and special occasions and has been home to several prominent Arizona chefs. Executive chef Gregory James, who joined in November 2023, aims to maintain the restaurant’s reputation while infusing it with fresh direction.

“Since day one, I was tasked with maintaining our iconic restaurant and elevating it at the same time,” he said. “I want to respect and honor the past while moving the food in a new direction. We have lots of return guests that have been coming for years, so we want to respect them as well.”

James wants to ensure Elements continues to exceed diners’ expectations. “The menu has a great balance of items,” he said. “When diners visit Elements, they can expect thoughtfully sourced ingredients, iconic views and personalized service.”

Elements’ seasonal menu features globally inspired dishes, including raw bar selections, Hokkaido scallops, Chilean sea bass, Argentinian steaks, Iberico pork loin, and pasta.

Next to Elements is Jade Bar, which highlights Sanctuary’s legendary views with floor-to-ceiling windows and regularly offers live entertainment. “Many of our guests visit the bar so they can get the full Sanctuary experience prior to or after their dinner at Elements,” James said. “Jade Bar is an extension of Elements with a more casual vibe.”

Menu highlights include crispy rice bites with spicy tuna and miso-ginger dressing, pork belly spring rolls, and signature cocktails showcasing Arizona flavors like the Desert Flower and a jalapeño-spiced margarita.

Another dining option at Sanctuary is Table XII, a private dining room that accommodates up to 14 people with customized menus and kitchen views.

James is thoughtful about Sanctuary’s culinary legacy and its future. “The Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, Elements restaurant and Jade Bar have always been known for bold flavors, over-the-top indulgence and world-class service,” he said. “The menu will be evolving as we bring in more local farms and purveyors to bring a piece of Arizona to Sanctuary. We will explore flavors from all over the globe, mostly inspired by my culinary journey.”

To learn more, visit gurneysresorts.com/scottsdale/dining.