Glow Getters

BY Zenobia Mertel

Four noninvasive treatments to de-puff, lift and tighten.

The turn of the calendar symbolizes a fresh start — a clean slate. While we often apply this logic to our habits, it applies to our complexions as well.

The “New Year, New You” adage isn’t lost on the multi-billion-dollar beauty industry, which floods us with procedures that claim to de-puff, lift and tighten. The options are as appealing as they are overwhelming.

In the spirit of not regressing to last year’s cold cream, I tested an array of simple, noninvasive treatments to find out what actually works. The result is a compilation of my top experiences and local experts in the skincare long-game.

The De-Puffer: Lymphatic Drainage

Releasing what doesn’t serve you is the core of lymphatic drainage. Apropos for a new year, SCULP wellness spa specializes in the ultimate “tox” — a full-body detox. Through rhythmic, hands-on movements, licensed therapists stimulate the lymphatic system to flush retained fluid, reduce inflammation and support circulation. This gentle approach can help contour, lift and de-puff, but the results go deeper. Owner Jaini Doffing said that clients often report enhanced energy, hormone balance and reduced tension along with aesthetic benefits.

Since opening her Old Town Scottsdale spa nearly three years ago, Doffing’s mission has remained clear. “I wanted to bring a truly holistic approach to wellness while giving clients a noninvasive, no-downtime option,” she said. “Consistent lymphatic massage can make a big difference, with outcomes similar to more aggressive treatments.”

Intrigued, I visited SCULP for some detox magic. During my 45-minute lymphatic facial, the therapist alternated between manual pressure and a gua sha tool. The continuous, fluid motion across my head, face and neck was hypnotic, lulling me into a near-slumber within minutes. Post-treatment, the results were visible: My face glowed, and my skin looked firmer. While Doffing recommends at least one treatment per month, she notes that increased frequency yields the best long-lasting results. Pricing depends on body part and allotted time, with a club membership available for clients focused on regular care.

sculpaz.com

The Hydrator: HydraFacial

Still waters run deep, which is precisely why the HydraFacial remains a top-tier, noninvasive treatment that delivers. A favorite among aestheticians and clients alike, it requires zero prep or downtime. Painless and relaxing, the hour-long session uses a specialized wand to deep clean, exfoliate and hydrate simultaneously.

I’ve been a fan for years, aiming for six treatments annually because I’m addicted to the plump. Medical aesthetician Raeah Grant is my go-to professional, because she customizes my services based on my skin needs. “The treatment uses a patented vortex-fusion technology that exfoliates and removes impurities while simultaneously infusing the skin with antioxidants, peptides and hydrating serums,” Grant said. “It’s the perfect balance of effective and gentle, making it safe for all skin types.”

Because there is no trauma to the skin, this is an ideal starting point for tweens or those looking for an easy entry into the skincare universe. According to Grant, most clients notice refined pores, smoother texture and a brighter complexion after a single visit, though she recommends treatments every four to six weeks to maintain results.

blusonil.com

The Sculptor: Electrical Muscular Stimulation

It sounds too good to be true, but pulsing your way to tighter skin via Electrical Muscular Stimulation (EMS) is a thing. EMS has been used therapeutically for decades, but with 20 main muscles responsible for facial expression, the concept of a “fit face” sparked (pun intended) my interest.

I visited Beauty Agenda in Scottsdale to put my muscles to the test. While the studio offers EMS, combined with radiofrequency (RF) for the entire body, I was there for facial sculpting. Studio owner Tiffany Walvick explained that EMS coupled with the warmth of RF mimics an intense workout, improving blood circulation while toning and tightening.

To prep, Walvick placed small, flexible applicators on various sections of my face. As the machine whirred and the intensity increased, I felt involuntary movements as my muscles contracted repeatedly. There was no pain — more of an awkward pulsing sensation — as Walvick targeted my forehead, cheeks, jawline and neck. While I didn’t see a dramatic shift immediately, consistency is the name of the game. (Think of this as a gym session for your face.) Walvick recommends a series of 20-minute treatments, three to five times a week, to achieve a lasting lift.

yourbeautyagenda.com

The Illuminator: Light Emitting Diode Therapy

Finally, I’d be remiss not to include the in-home hero I’ve used for years. Light Emitting Diode (LED) therapy — often used as red light therapy — is my daily go-to for sheer convenience. It works by exposing the skin to specific wavelengths that penetrate deep into the dermis, stimulating repair and supporting collagen production. The result? Clearer, firmer, younger-looking skin.

However, not all devices are created equal; precise wavelengths are required to trigger the necessary biochemical reaction at a cellular level. I’m a fan of Omnilux products for their solid reputation and price point. While 10 minutes a day is recommended, consistency is non-negotiable. I view it less as a dramatic overhaul and more as essential maintenance (and a dash of self-care). Bonus: The Stormtrooper-esque mask generates award-winning eye rolls from my teens.

Overall, slow-and-steady, noninvasive treatments are the way to go this season. Cheers to putting your best face forward in 2026!