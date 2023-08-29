Key to the Good Life: First Impressions

Fall Finesse

A wreath is a timeless way to add style to your home’s exterior without spending much money. This eucalyptus and olive branch wreath can be displayed year-round in a traditional or modern setting. “It’s a snap to update seasonally with festive ribbon,” Chandler said.

Bright Idea

One of the quickest ways to update your porch is to give the front door a big splash of color! Don’t be afraid to get creative with the color selection — just be sure it complements your home’s existing palette.