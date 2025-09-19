Here Comes the Vibe

BY Frontdoors Media

Weddings may be rooted in tradition, but today’s couples are rewriting the rules with bold colors, immersive experiences and thoughtful personal touches.

Amy Mancuso, founder and principal planner of Amy Mancuso Events, is a leading creator of luxury weddings and events in the Valley.

We spoke with Amy Mancuso, founder of Arizona-based Amy Mancuso Events, known for planning stylish, highly customized weddings since 1996. Her award-winning work has been featured everywhere from national magazines to TV. Here, she shares six fresh wedding trends to watch for in the next year.

Bold, Vibrant Color Palettes

Muted tones are out — 2025 weddings are embracing vibrant, saturated hues like electric blue, mustard yellow, fuchsia and deep orange. Unexpected pairings (think lavender and mustard) add a playful edge, while earthy neutrals keep the look grounded.

“Fashion influencers are leading the way. It really opens up creativity for planners, within the bride’s vision, of course,” Mancuso said.

Dramatic Floral Installations

Florals are going big — and bold. Think hanging flower chandeliers, floral tunnels, meadow-style aisles and blooms cascading from ceilings.

“Asymmetrical installations are really taking the lead,” Mancuso said, citing dramatic designs that still feel personal, like including a couple’s birth-month flowers or blooms with cultural significance. “We’re definitely getting more dramatic with where and how we install flowers,” she said.

Hand-painted custom aisle runners and lush, draped florals are just two of the details making waves in wedding trends. Eco-friendly candles set a magical mood.

Sustainable Choices

More couples are planning with the planet in mind, opting for digital invitations, locally sourced flowers and reusable décor.

“They’re even looking for venues with green certifications that embrace sustainable practices. Not everyone is doing it, but it’s gathering popularity,” Mancuso said. “It’s about minimizing waste, like skipping imported flowers, using compostable materials or opting for candles instead of centerpieces.”

Interactive Guest Experiences

Weddings are becoming more immersive, with couples finding creative ways to engage their guests. Couples are prioritizing interactive elements like live entertainment, custom cocktail bars, DIY dessert stations, interactive photo booths, live painting during the reception — even retro vending machines with custom mini prints.

“Whether it’s a showstopper or a subtle personal touch, the goal is the same: to make guests feel like participants, not just spectators. It doesn’t always have to be over the top,” Mancuso said. “Sometimes the littlest things have the biggest impact.”

A vintage photo booth gives guests a personalized keepsake. Lit with color- changing lights, a clear lucite floor was built directly over a client’s swimming pool, creating a dance floor that was truly unforgettable. Ready for takeoff? Incorporating a private jet into the celebration adds a new level of glamour and adventure. More than a centerpiece — a living fountain is a whimsical work of art.

Non-Traditional Attire

Brides are stepping away from classic white, choosing colorful gowns and sleek jumpsuits that reflect their personal style.

Grooms are getting creative too — with bold patterns, unique fabrics and standout accessories like gilded pocket squares, which look more like a brooch than a traditional fold. “Like a lion, in gold or silver, coming out of your pocket,” Mancuso said. “It’s about self-expression and embracing fashion that feels authentic and fresh.”

Tech-Savvy Touches

From drone photography to custom wedding apps, technology is becoming a staple in modern weddings.

“Drone shots are so cool,” Mancuso said. “Especially if you have time to capture the grounds, the venue, the ceremony area or if there’s a beautiful tent or mountain backdrop.”

Couples are also hiring content creators to film phone-friendly footage for instant sharing. And on the luxe end? Drone shows are replacing fireworks, offering a safer, customizable wow-factor. “It’s pretty spectacular if you can afford it,” Mancuso said.

An aerial view of a day a long time in the making. Walking into forever in something blue.

Bringing It All Together

“These trends are just the beginning. Once we get to know the couple — their venue, budget and vision — we take it deeper and make it more specific,” Mancuso said.

For more information, visit amymancuso.com.