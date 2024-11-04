From the Road: Run Wild in Wyoming

Jackson Hole offers epic outdoor adventures all winter long

Jackson Hole, a visually striking 42-mile valley that separates the Teton Mountain Range and Gros Ventre Mountains in Wyoming, is best described as “America, the Beautiful” come to life.

Originally called Jackson’s Hole and named after famed 1800s beaver trapper David Edward “Davy” Jackson, there is no actual hole in the mountain-lined paradise. Back then, the term “hole” was used to describe a high mountain valley. Today, this hotspot for adventure buffs, culinary connoisseurs and nature lovers has evolved from a sleepy mountain town into a chic refuge for everyone from Demi Moore to Harrison Ford.

But please don’t knock on Moore or Indiana Jones’ door asking for a fabulous place to stay. Instead, opt for one of these award-winning accommodations, which offer multi-day attractions and activities that allow guests to experience the great outdoors — and beyond — in the grandest of styles.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

The Five Diamond AAA resort is located just a mile from the entrance of Grand Teton National Park, among the top mountaineering, hiking, backcountry and fishing locales in the United States and home to thousands of species of animals, notably moose, bald eagles, elk, deer, bison and bears. The resort offers over 100 rooms, 18 suites and 34 luxury residences, ranging from two to five bedrooms. Guests can enjoy a heated outdoor pool, hot spring-style tubs, three award-winning restaurants, a mixology bar, nearby hiking trails, and guided adventures like wildlife safaris, fly fishing and stargazing, led by a dedicated team of onsite naturalists.

Beyond this, the resort offers a ski concierge and direct slope access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, known for its 13 lifts and over 130 downhill runs. Guests can also enjoy snowmobiling, ice skating, winter bike tours and aerial adventures with Fly Jackson Hole, featuring scenic flights over the Tetons and beyond, or Jackson Hole Paragliding, which provides tandem paragliding flights with professional pilots. The team at the Four Seasons can customize itineraries with on-mountain activities, dog sledding, Yellowstone tours, spa treatments, access to the hidden 80 Proof speakeasy and unforgettable chef’s pairing dinners.

Snow King Resort

In addition to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s majestic miles of perfect powder, the region is beloved for the nearby Snow King Mountain, where the Snow King Resort reigns supreme as the largest full-service resort and spa. Prettier than a postcard during winter, Snow King Resort is surrounded by 3.4 million pristine acres of the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the iconic, jagged peaks of the Teton Range and Grand Teton National Park. It offers more than 200 rooms as well as 43 luxury accommodations that range in size from small condos to full-scale homes. The resort also boasts a new 9,000-square-foot spa offering everything from “Rocky Mountain High” CBD massages to eucalyptus steam rooms and infrared saunas, perfect for relaxing after outdoor adventures. Its signature eatery, Haydens Post, is also a must, whether staying on the property or not.

Beyond this, the resort’s Snow King Adventure Center Concierge offers private tours to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, as well as magical sleigh rides through the National Elk Refuge to experience winter wildlife up close. Thanks to the personalized resort Ski Butler service, guests can be fitted with equipment in their rooms or have rentals delivered to their doors. The mountain itself features over 40 trails and exciting attractions like the Cowboy Coaster, a treetop adventure course, three snow tubing trails, North America’s steepest zip line and the country’s only mountaintop observatory and planetarium.

Amangani

Quiet elegance is the name of the game at Amangani, which is perched atop East Gros Ventre Butte, allowing for easy access to both Snow King Mountain and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, where the resort has its own private ski lounge in the heart of Teton Village, just steps from the popular Bridger Gondola. Given the name itself is a combination of two words from different languages (“aman” from Sanskrit and “gani” from Shoshone) that together translate to “peaceful home,” it is no wonder the intimate escape — limited to just 40 suites and three jaw-dropping rentable residences — has a distinctly cozy vibe despite its overall grandeur.

Reservations for heli-skiing to otherwise inaccessible slopes, horse-drawn carriage rides, snowshoeing, fat tire biking through National Elk Refuge and interpretive tours with some of the world’s most renowned naturalists are available at the touch of a button. The resort also offers a variety of restorative programs, including private yoga, IV, red light and oxygen therapies, Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine. For a unique experience, there’s even a native crystal ritual paired with a sound bath.

As with Four Seasons Jackson Hole and Snow King Resort, Amangani is one of the most popular destinations for foodies in the area, thanks to the seductive Zinc Bar and the resort’s signature eatery, The Grill. Simply named by design, the restaurant highlights local ingredients, complemented by international flavors.

More to Explore

In addition to resorts and mountaintop activities, Jackson Hole is famously home to Granary Restaurant at Spring Creek Ranch, offering refined dining with floor-to-ceiling views of the Tetons; Jackson Hole Winery, which sits along a serene creek and makes exceptional chardonnays, pinot noirs and red blends; and a slew of art galleries, including Gallery Wild, showcasing fine art inspired by wildlife and conservation; as well as dozens of fabulous boutiques and jewelers.

To learn more, visit visitjacksonhole.com.