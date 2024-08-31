From the Road: Evergreen Adventure

Discover the best of the Pacific Northwest in Seattle and beyond

While the fictional Emerald City may not have been Dorothy’s cup of tea, the very real city of Seattle — nicknamed the Emerald City for its epic evergreen appearance year-round — and the surrounding region have something to satisfy everyone.

Dreamy Downtown

Ultra-walkable and with attractions in every direction (even underground), downtown Seattle is a playground for all of the senses.

While there are myriad options to choose from when seeking accommodations, this year marks the milestone 100th anniversary of the iconic Fairmont Olympic Hotel, which recently completed a $25 million refresh that honors its classic elegance while ushering in a new era of modern sophistication.

The regal hotel is within walking or biking distance to the lauded Pike Place Market, a nine-acre market with flying fish, produce, flower shops, an arcade, dozens of eateries, vintage clothing, sweets, wines and even collectibles. Given its sheer size, consider a professional tour that includes copious samples if visiting for the first time. Savor Seattle Tours offers several guided adventures, seamlessly combining culture with everything that’s cooking on every floor.

Beyond the Market, the bustling downtown is also home to the Seattle Center, the 74-acre urban park that serves as the homebase for the famed Space Needle but also the Chihuly Garden and Glass, Pacific Science Center, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle Opera, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and more. Chihuly Garden and Glass and MoPOP are particularly fun if visiting with friends or on a romantic getaway. Chihuly Garden and Glass is located below the Space Needle and boasts the most comprehensive collection of Washington native Dale Chihuly’s artwork ever assembled, including a ceiling installation that covers 4,500 square feet.

MoPOP is just as colorful, especially when it comes to its exhibits. The 140,000-square-foot museum is dedicated to all things pop, from American popular music to popular culture. There are artifacts, costumes and memorabilia, as well as interactive stations to immerse oneself in the creative process of musicians, filmmakers, game developers and authors. It is also home to the MoPOP Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame, which boasts items like Luke Skywalker’s severed hand from “The Empire Strikes Back” and Spock’s original uniform from “Star Trek.”

Culinary Delights

Seattle also happens to be one of the top food cities in the world. In addition to Pike Place Market, the area’s fertile soils and access to oceans, rivers, lakes and the Puget Sound make it one of the best places in the world for produce and seafood. Its diverse population also makes it one of the best places for food from faraway cultures ranging from Korean to African. Best bets: Driftwood,

The Walrus and the Carpenter, Un Bien, Mustang, Hamdi, and Canlis, which has been serving guests since 1950.

Wonderful Waterfront

Of course, there is also all of the stunning blue water surrounding the lushly green city, an attraction in and of itself. To simply take in the view, there is an extensive waterfront with multiple piers, some playing host to giant cruise liners and others teeming with entertainment. Pier 59, for example, is home to the Seattle Aquarium, which boasts a 40-foot viewing window into a 120,000-gallon aquarium filled with salmon, rockfish, vibrant sea anemones, other native Washington marine life and interactive divers.

Other exhibits include two pools filled with sea anemones and sunflower sea stars, a Pacific coral reef exhibit, marine mammals and an underwater dome, the aquarium’s largest exhibit. The pier also offers daily tours from Argosy Cruises, Seattle’s largest water sightseeing tour operator offering daily excursions of Seattle’s harbor, Lake Union, Lake Washington, the Hiram Chittenden

Locks and Puget Sound.

Pier 57 is another popular outpost thanks to its arcade, carousel and the Seattle Great Wheel, which extends 175 feet into the air and comes to life at night with more than 500,000 LED lights.

Going Up … and Down

Certainly, Seattle is breathtaking on foot and by water. But from high in the sky, the Emerald City sparkles on a whole other level. Seattle Seaplanes offers year-round sightseeing flights from Seattle’s Lake Union that cover more than 30 miles — including Bill Gates’ estate — in just 20 minutes. They also offer dinner flights that allow guests to soar through the air to popular restaurants and resorts in the nearby San Juan Islands, British Columbia’s Victoria, and the Olympic Peninsula.

What goes up, of course, must go down. And, in the case of Seattle, this means underground. In addition to sky-high seaplane tours, the city also boasts a subterranean adventure through the passages that once served as the main roadways of old Seattle. Available nightly, Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour takes place below the streets of the Pioneer Square neighborhood in Seattle’s historic district. The 75-minute adventure explores how the great fire of 1889 destroyed much of the original wooden city, and how Seattle was rebuilt with brick and mortar atop the ruins.

Raise a Glass

Wait, there is wine country in Seattle, too?

Almost!

Located less than an hour’s drive northeast of Seattle, Woodinville is among the most deliciously diverse destinations in the Pacific Northwest. Currently, there are more than 130 tasting rooms in the area. In fact, nearly all of the state’s 20 American Viticulture Areas (AVAs) are represented in Woodinville, including its oldest and most acclaimed winery, Chateau Ste. Michelle.

With roots dating back more than 100 years, Chateau Ste. Michelle is as much a historic landmark as a premium winery. It boats more than a dozen tasting experiences, notably a “winemaker for a day” blending class and twilight tasting opportunities on Friday and Saturday, when the Chateau stays open late. Other must-visit wineries include Bayernmoor Cellars, Patterson Cellars, DeLille Cellars, Novelty Hill-Januik Winery and JM Cellars.

Insider Tip

In addition to wine country, three national parks — Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park, and North Cascades National Park — are within driving distance of Seattle, making the city a fantastic basecamp for those seeking stunning lake hikes to fall colors, wildlife sightings, kayaking, fishing and more.

To learn more, go to visitseattle.org.