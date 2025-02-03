From the Road: Breathtaking Baja

Cabo San Lucas offers oceanfront adventure and restful respite all winter long

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, Baja California Sur is a mosaic of stunning landscapes, rich history and endless adventure. From its buzzy beaches to its turquoise waters, the Mexican hotspot offers a diverse range of experiences waiting to be explored.

Cabo San Lucas — one of the world’s most spectacular tropical getaways — is the jewel in the austere crown of Baja California Sur and a quick two-hour flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Often shortened to Cabo, the sand-kissed town is part of the Baja region known as Los Cabos, which also includes San Jose del Cabo. Like Phoenix, Cabo experiences sunshine nearly every day. Also, like Phoenix, the region — nicknamed the “Aquarium of the World” by Jacques Cousteau — boasts temperate weather throughout the winter and spring, as well as miles of sandy white beaches, crystal-blue water, and accommodations tailored to every type of traveler.

Pueblo Bonita Resorts, a family of lavish all-inclusive properties along the water, boasts three distinctive spaces in the heart of Cabo located conveniently next door to each other, allowing guests to choose their own adventure each day.

Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort offers adults-only luxury with access to a private beach, golf course and wellness spa. The resort features over 200 rooms, plus The Towers at Pacifica, an exclusive enclave of 47 suites, some with private plunge pools. Guests at The Towers enjoy 24-hour certified butler service, a VIP lounge, private terraces and sunset views. Dining highlights include Península Restaurant, showcasing fresh, locally sourced seafood prepared with traditional Baja techniques, and Pescados, renowned for its excellent sushi and sashimi. For a special occasion, the resort can arrange a private beachfront dinner at sunset, complete with a custom menu, cocktails and even a photographer.

Beyond fine dining, the resort offers sparkling pools, cabanas, beach beds and cooking classes featuring ingredients from its garden. Guests can unwind at Armonia Spa, a 15,000-square-foot wellness retreat. The spa features traditional treatments, Baja-inspired therapies, and a unique “water journey” designed to boost circulation, reduce stress and enhance well-being.

Pacifica caters to couples, while Sunset Beach is designed for families, offering spacious suites, six pools (including a kids’ pool), a large kids club and daily activities. The property also features an Armonia Spa, a rooftop adults-only pool and upscale dining options.

Montecristo Estates provides a different experience with freestanding three-bedroom villas. Each includes a private infinity pool, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis, maid and butler service, and access to the dining and amenities at both Pacifica and Sunset Beach.

The properties offer shuttle service to each other, the Cabo San Lucas Marina and downtown. Guests also enjoy access to the exclusive Quivira Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed course with ocean views from every hole, and the renowned Quivira Steakhouse at the very tip of the dramatic Baja peninsula.

No matter where they stay, guests visiting during the winter and early spring are always witness to one of the most awe-inspiring seasonal attractions in North America in Cabo’s whale season. Now through late April, humpback whales, gray whales, blue whales, fin whales, Bryde’s whales and sperm whales are migrating through the area, enjoying the warm water. Cabo’s calm waves also offer whales the perfect place for both breeding and giving birth to their calves. So, yes, this means visitors are likely to see newborn whales breeching along with their mamas this time of year!

The main marina, a hub for waterfront nightlife, offers diverse whale-watching options, from private yachts to small zodiacs led by expert guides. It’s also home to the iconic Arch of Cabo San Lucas, or Land’s End, the distinctive rock formation where the Pacific meets the Gulf of Mexico — an ideal spot for photos.

The surrounding waters are rich with marine life, perfect for snorkeling, SCUBA or SNUBA diving. Visitors can also enjoy swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking or relaxing on a yacht.

For thrill-seekers, outfitters like Cabo Adventures offer ATV and UTV tours, as well as combination excursions that allow visitors to sail through the sky in ziplines and rappel down waterfalls before enjoying drinks with their feet in the sand.

Whether you’re chasing thrills, soaking in the sun or simply savoring the sights, Cabo San Lucas is a destination where memories are made — and where the spirit of Baja will call you back after you’ve left.