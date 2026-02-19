Dignity in the Gap

BY Frontdoors Media

Organization

Gervonni Cares

Leadership

Gervonni Sherrodd Leggett, Founder

Annual Budget

$434,000

Leadership

After witnessing the struggles of the “working poor” firsthand, Gervonni Sherrodd Leggett (right) founded Gervonni Cares to provide a safety net for those caught in the middle.

Every impactful mission is born from a deep, undeniable truth. For Gervonni Sherrodd Leggett, that truth came from her own struggle as a working mother earning just enough to be denied assistance, yet not enough to provide her family with security. This experience of falling into the often invisible “gap” — being too rich for help, but too poor for stability — became the impetus for her life’s work.

Origin

The seeds of Gervonni Cares were rooted in personal hardship. Leggett knew the pain of working multiple jobs, of being denied essential aid for food and childcare, and the indignity of having to “lower myself just to access services that should have met me where I was.”

The pain turned to purpose in 2015, after Leggett’s son, Vonnae, was killed in Milwaukee. When she relocated to Arizona and saw the same broken systems leaving hardworking families vulnerable, Leggett made a vow. She committed to building a nonprofit that operates differently — one that meets families with dignity and helps them build stability on their own terms.

“What began as a small food pantry in my garage in Tolleson has grown into a multi-service organization rooted in resilience, empowerment and sustainable community impact,” Leggett said.

A Wraparound Approach to Stability

Gervonni Cares has distinguished itself through a comprehensive, judgment-free approach, best known as its wraparound support model. The organization focuses on keeping working families stable by addressing the full picture of their needs: housing stability, employment support and financial literacy.

Its core strength lies in its ability to meet people exactly where they are — whether that is “facing eviction, financial crisis or homelessness,” Leggett said. This flexible, no-judgment approach has been crucial in strengthening trust within the communities they serve in both Arizona and Wisconsin.

Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

Many people are surprised by the scale the organization has reached from its humble origins. What started in a garage now operates out of five office suites in Goodyear, supported by a dedicated team of four staff, two interns and five consistent volunteers.

But the most surprising aspect is the depth of their commitment to empowerment. The organization holds certifications as financial educator instructors and certified community legal advocates through the Arizona Supreme Court. “Our ability to scale impact through collaboration, training and community partnerships is a testament to our belief that sustainable change requires collective effort,” Leggett said.

Staff member Eraina hands out hygiene supplies to both housed and unhoused individuals in Peoria.

Program Highlights

The nonprofit’s most meaningful work focuses on the often-overlooked “working poor.”

The “Stuck in the Middle” program is the flagship initiative, designed specifically for individuals who earn just above the poverty line and are therefore locked out of traditional assistance. These are the people “doing everything right” but are still one crisis away from financial devastation. The program offers financial literacy, employment support, on-site food pantry services and housing stability services to prevent families from spiraling into long-term hardship.

Leggett also takes pride in the Summertime Sno Youth Program, which empowers the next generation by providing young people a space to build math skills, confidence, customer service experience and volunteer hours in positive community environments.

Recent Challenges

The mission is not without difficulties. The organization continues to serve families battling the dual pressures of rising eviction rates and extreme heat, which place vulnerable residents at high risk of homelessness. The demand has outpaced available resources, forcing Leggett and her team to innovate.

“The need for our services has grown faster than the available resources, pushing us to strengthen partnerships, expand legal empowerment work and develop sustainable systems that address the gaps left by traditional social support programs,” Leggett said.

Despite these challenges, “our commitment to keeping families stable and informed has never wavered,” she said.

Future

Looking ahead, Gervonni Cares plans to expand its alliances across Arizona and Wisconsin with partners who share a vision of financial empowerment and stability for all. The focus will be on deepening their legal advocacy, growing youth programming and developing more innovative sustainability models.

Most of all, the work continues to be a tribute to a beloved son. As Leggett said, “We look forward to honoring Vonnae’s legacy by empowering more families to rise, rebuild and remain ready for whatever life brings.”

To learn more, visit gervonnicares.com.