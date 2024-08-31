Charity Spotlight: Where Art Meets Impact

Origin

WHAM — WHAT’s Happen’n Art Movement — started in 2006. Over the years, it has become known as the West Valley’s primary art center, providing a diverse range of art activities, from painting and pottery to poetry, to supplement the art departments of all West Valley cities.

WHAM has more than 300 members, two-thirds of which are arts educators. “Our artists teach many mediums to the community, giving them a way to learn art techniques and a better quality of life,” said WHAM founder and executive director Connie Whitlock.

But WHAM isn’t just an arts group. “We are a fluid organization that changes to meet our current cultural and historical needs. WHAM believes that art is for ALL, no matter your age, gender, economic status, race or beliefs,” Whitlock said.

Mission

WHAM connects people through the arts by providing multidisciplinary, arts-inclusive programming, exhibits and projects to the diverse communities it serves.

Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

Striving to be inclusive, not exclusive, WHAM not only teaches traditional art classes to adults and children but also provides a variety of outreach programs to underserved populations. “One of the surprising things about WHAM is we touch so many people and do so much on such a small budget,” Whitlock said.

WHAM provides free art classes and lunch three times a month to veterans in Surprise, Peoria and Goodyear. Its classes for children and teens are signature programs as well.

WHAM’s adaptive programs are popular with those who have disabilities, and classes for crime victims and victims of sex trafficking offer a safe space for healing and expression. WHAM has also developed a literary arts department that hosts an Open Mic Poetry Night once a month, inviting the public of all ages to read their own or other poetry.

Program Highlight

WHAM is one of the few art centers where the public can come to learn and work in clay. “Several professional potters teach and keep our fully equipped clay studio in excellent condition,” Whitlock said.

Thanks to their efforts, WHAM has been making handmade clay bowls for 10 years and selling them during the holidays. Profits from the yearly Bowls of Hope event go to seven West Valley charities.

WHAM also has a WHAM on WHEELS trailer filled with art supplies that it takes to city events to offer art experiences to children.

Recent Challenges

Funding for programs is an ongoing challenge, with significant cuts in State funding coming next year. “As a nonprofit, we struggle to pay for all that is necessary to provide the arts,” Whitlock said.

Future

WHAM is currently constrained by space and needs more for its classes and to serve the community at large. A building campaign will be underway this fall to help the organization grow and provide a future of more significant outreach and impact.

“I’m looking to the future with more extensive facilities to continue growing and providing art to our West Valley communities,” Whitlock said.

To learn more, visit wham-art.org.