Charity Spotlight: When Officers Say Yes

Bridging the gap between crisis and care

Origin

Angels on Patrol was founded in 2009 by Phoenix Police Lt. Jacqui MacConnell to give on-duty officers a direct resource for supporting at-risk youth and families in crisis. As an officer, Lt. MacConnell experienced first-hand the barriers officers face when trying to help individuals in need. She also recognized officers’ deep commitment to building stronger, safer communities — often using their own money to provide support. Since its inception, Angels on Patrol has touched over 22,000 lives through direct requests from police officers.

Mission

For officers, Angels on Patrol is known as a fast, reliable resource. As one officer put it, “When everyone else either does not answer or tells me no, you always say YES.”

“Being a trusted resource for officers is a role the organization cherishes,” said Melinda Cadena, Angels on Patrol’s executive director. “For the community, we hope to be a beacon of hope and a bridge for building positive relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve.”

Annual Budget

With a $250,000 annual budget, Angels on Patrol is unique in that it never charges police officers or the individuals in crisis who benefit from its assistance. “Our vision is to establish a sustainable, recurring budget that will allow us to expand statewide and serve every law enforcement department in Arizona,” Cadena said.

Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

Angels on Patrol’s crisis response program operates 24/7/365 to support the community’s most vulnerable individuals with incredible speed. For instance, an officer might submit a request in the morning for a domestic violence victim needing to flee the state. By early afternoon, the victim and their children could be on a flight to safety. With a small staff, Angels on Patrol responds to about

350 requests each year.

Program Highlight

Another standout initiative is Angels on Patrol’s support for officer-led community efforts. For instance, the Police Officer Thanksgiving Food Drive began with a single Phoenix Police sergeant feeding five families out of his own pocket. Angels on Patrol partnered with him three years ago, helping grow the program to feed 300 families in the Phoenix/Maryvale area this year — a testament to how small acts of kindness can create lasting community impact. Angels on Patrol participates in 10 major officer-run events each year.

Recent Challenges

At 15 years old, Angels on Patrol is a relatively young nonprofit with limited name recognition. And since it doesn’t serve the community at large, much of its outreach is focused on law enforcement and potential donors rather than widespread public marketing. The organization hopes to raise awareness of its mission and welcomes new supporters.

Future

This year marks Cadena’s 10th anniversary as executive director. Looking ahead, she is eager to fulfill more officer requests and participate in more community events. “Leading this small but mighty nonprofit continues to be one of the greatest joys of my career,” she said. “It’s allowed me to combine my passion for serving others with my admiration for the work officers do every day.”

To learn more, visit angelsonpatrol.org.