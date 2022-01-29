Charity Spotlight: Taking Flight

Local nonprofit provides aviation education and preservation

Organization

Wings of Flight Foundation

Leadership

Founders: Dale Churchill and Brian Churchill

Board of Directors: Dale Churchill, Brian Churchill, Mike Doyle and Dennis Glauner

Origin: Falcon Field was established in 1941 as a British training base for the Royal Air Force in the early years of WWII. Two local brothers and aviation enthusiasts, Dale Churchill and Brian Churchill, have owned two North American AT-6 training aircraft for many years and have spent countless hours keeping these warbirds flying. They started Wings of Flight Foundation in 2007 to preserve these vintage WWII aircraft, the same type that operated at Falcon Field. Since then, they have worked with the City of Mesa and secured a lease in one of the two original WWII-era hangars.

The space has allowed Wings of Flight Foundation to educate more people about the importance of aviation and the history of Falcon Field. In November 2021, Wings of Flight Foundation hosted a gala honoring the 80th anniversary of the opening of Falcon Field and the start of the RAF’s British Flying Training School #4. Surviving family members of some of the British cadets who trained there attended the event, many traveling from England.

Organization Highlights: Since moving to its historic location, Wings of Flight Foundation has expanded its presence and aircraft footprint. It currently houses two T-6 trainers, three Stearman biplanes, a T-28C (which replaced the T-6 as the military’s preferred training aircraft) and several

other aircraft from the era.

Community Impact: Wings of Flight Foundation regularly hosts meetings of the Aviation Explorers and Women in Aviation, groups of young people interested in aviation, some of whom are working on earning their pilot’s license. Wings of Flight Foundation has also lent its hangar for graduation ceremonies of local flight schools, allowing new pilots to celebrate this milestone in fitting style.

Over the years, Wings of Flight has also hosted many charity events. It hosts an annual Christmas toy drive to benefit Sunshine Acres Children’s Home and enjoys supporting the Campbell’s Crew Cares Foundation.

FUTURE: Wings of Flight Foundation relies on donations from its members and the general public. It hosts fundraisers throughout the year to cover operating costs, such as insurance and utilities. All but one aircraft in its hangar are privately owned, operated, stored and funded. The exception is one of the Stearman biplanes, which was donated to Wings of Flight Foundation and receives some operational funds from donations.

To learn more or schedule a tour, go to wingsofflight.org.