Charity Spotlight: Blazing New Trails

Atabey Outdoors is changing the face of outdoor adventure

Origin

Atabey Outdoors was founded in Phoenix in 2020 when Raquel Gomez quit her job to pursue her passion for bridging the gap between BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities and nature.

Gomez’s love for nature began during childhood visits to her father’s family in the Dominican Republic. She found deep joy and community in the outdoors and began working for organizations that offered outdoor experiences for youth and adults. However, she noticed a striking lack of diversity in these programs.

“I decided to take matters into my own hands,” she said. “I was determined to create a safe space where people who looked like me could experience, learn about and enjoy the outdoors in a way that felt welcoming, empowering and true to who we are.”

Today, Atabey Outdoors is the only BIPOC-led organization in the area providing outdoor adventures specifically for BIPOC youth.

Mission

The organization is dedicated to offering safe and enjoyable outdoor programs for BIPOC girls aged 8–12. Its unique approach combines outdoor adventures with enrichment activities that promote social,

emotional, physical and mental growth.

Atabey Outdoors addresses the historical underrepresentation of people of color in outdoor spaces, a situation stemming from systemic barriers and economic challenges. Outdoor activities have long been

viewed as spaces for those with privilege, largely due to their high costs. These activities often require transportation, permits and specialized instruction, making outdoor recreation even less accessible to underrepresented communities.

To combat this, the organization provides most adventures free of charge, with a suggested donation of $30 to cover gear, meals, merchandise and any applicable adventure fees, such as park entrance. Scholarships are also available to ensure accessibility for all participants.

Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

A surprising aspect of Atabey Outdoors is its leadership composition. Currently, all outdoor mentors and administrative team members are people of color. This representation addresses the historical lack of

diversity in outdoor spaces and provides relatable role models for participants.

Program Highlight

One standout initiative, the Junior Outdoor Mentor Program, empowers youth ages 11–12 to develop leadership skills by guiding and mentoring younger girls. This program encourages them to build confidence, develop mentorship skills and stay engaged with Atabey Outdoors into their teen years. Fostering a sense of responsibility and community helps create a lasting connection to the outdoors and the organization.

Recent Challenges

Atabey Outdoors faces growing challenges due to recent federal policies that dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including a 2025 executive order restricting diversity programs in federal agencies and among federal contractors. “These changes threaten funding and partnerships for organizations like Atabey Outdoors, which prioritize safe, inclusive outdoor experiences for BIPOC youth,” Gomez said. “Despite these obstacles, the organization remains committed to its mission, continuing to provide programs that foster social, emotional and physical growth while navigating an increasingly restrictive policy landscape.”

Future

In the coming months, Atabey Outdoors aims to expand access to outdoor adventures at little to no cost, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent BIPOC youth from experiencing nature. “We are also encouraging families and siblings to join our adventures, fostering a deeper connection to the outdoors as a shared experience,” Gomez said. The organization is introducing new training programs, such as Wilderness First Aid and Summer Camp, to equip participants with essential skills and leadership opportunities that will empower them to thrive in outdoor spaces.

To learn more, visit atabeyoutdoors.com.