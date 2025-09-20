Boots, Beats & Brisket

BY Alison Bailin Batz

There’s a reason Austin’s unofficial motto, “Keep Austin Weird,” has stuck around for more than two decades — and it’s not just because locals parade through the streets in wild costumes during Eeyore’s Birthday Party or turn their homes into extravagant holiday light shows. It’s because Austin thrives on the unexpected.

This is a place where indie spirit collides with innovation, where cowboy boots and art galleries blend seamlessly, and where music floats through the air at all hours. But let’s be real — given the city’s vibrant culinary scene, quirky attractions, top-tier resorts and jaw-dropping outdoor beauty, the slogan could just as well be “Austin Keeps Wowing.”

From Urban Buzz to Hill Country Calm

First things first: where to stay? That all depends on the experience desired. If you want to immerse yourself in the heart of the action, Hilton Austin is the perfect launchpad. Set in downtown Austin with views of the State Capitol and Lady Bird Lake, this upscale hotel puts guests within walking distance of the iconic 6th Street. After a night of live music and dancing, wind down with a game at the on-site Topgolf Swing Suite or grab a bite at one of its award-winning restaurants.

Prefer to enjoy Austin’s spirit while retreating to tranquility? Wayback Cafe & Cottages is a dream come true. Tucked just outside the city, its eight charming cottages overlook the rolling beauty of Hill Country. Think saltwater pool, cabanas, a fire pit for evening stargazing and a farm-to-table café that celebrates local flavors. It’s the kind of escape that invites you to slow down and soak it all in.

Bats, Boats and Vodka

Yes, bats. Every year from around March until mid-fall, 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats emerge at dusk from under the Congress Avenue Bridge, creating a twilight spectacle above Lady Bird Lake. Hop aboard a kayak with Live Love Paddle or take a cocktail cruise with Capital Cruises to witness this natural phenomenon from the water.

Want to stay active? Good Vibes e-Bike Tours offers rides that stop at brunch spots, cocktail bars and scenic trails.

Another Austin legend with surprising origins: Deep Eddy Vodka. Born in homage to Deep Eddy Pool — Texas’ oldest man-made swimming hole — the brand hosts tastings at its distillery just outside Austin. Their popular “Sunday Funday” includes shuttle service from downtown, perfect for sipping responsibly.

Music, Mayhem and Esther’s Follies

No trip to Austin is complete without a stroll — or a dance — down 6th Street, a major artery in the city known as the Live Music Capital of the World. Music pours from every doorway, from dive bars to rooftop lounges.

While exploring, make time for a haunting and hilarious experience at The Driskill Hotel, rumored to be one of the most haunted places in Texas.

But the real hidden gem? Esther’s Follies. Part political satire, part musical theater, part magic show — this comedy revue is unlike anything else in the country. Irreverent and razor-sharp, it pokes fun at all sides with equal flair.

Street Eats Rule Supreme

Austin may be home to world-class restaurants, but its street eats are second to none. With hundreds of food trucks scattered across the city, it’s a movable feast you’ll want to chase down again and again.

Not sure where to start? Head to The Picnic, East Riverside Food Trucks or Rainey Street, where curated pods bring dozens of the best bites to one walkable location.

Whether craving Korean BBQ tacos, gourmet grilled cheese or a brisket-stuffed baked potato the size of your head, Austin’s food trucks are always up for the challenge.

Elevated Eats & Down-Home Flavor

If looking for seated dining, Austin’s got that too — and then some. Start with ATX Cocina, a stylish Mexican eatery co-owned by former NFL quarterback Nick Foles. The menu is modern, bright and rooted in tradition.

Not far away, Sour Duck Market serves up Asian-inspired dishes by James Beard-nominated chef Bryce Gilmore. Think rich broths, smoky meats and fermented sauces that pack a punch.

For a splurge-worthy night out, book a table at Wink Restaurant & Wine Bar, where multi-course tasting menus come with exceptional wine pairings — and a separate vegetarian menu.

Seeking a little smoke? Don’t miss Loro, the Asian smokehouse from chefs Aaron Franklin (the first-ever barbecue chef to win a James Beard Award) and Tyson Cole, known for the acclaimed Uchi restaurant.

Cocktail lovers, rejoice: Whisler’s, a rustic-meets-modern cocktail bar, offers innovative concoctions alongside live music. For a sultry twist, head upstairs to Mezcalería Tobalá, Whisler’s speakeasy-style mezcal bar.

Beyond the Bites

Of course, there is more to Austin than food, music and weirdness. Spend a day paddling on Lady Bird Lake, hiking the Barton Creek Greenbelt, or exploring Zilker Park. Rent a bike or scooter and cruise the city’s endless murals and art installations.

Tour the Texas State Capitol or dive into local history at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Or just follow the rhythm of the city — it rarely leads you wrong.

Austin has a vibe all its own. Inspired. A little bit offbeat. And very much alive.

To learn more, visit austintexas.org.