Bookmarked: Ken Snyder, DDS

Recommends: “A Daily Dose of Sanity” by Alan Cohen

His Take:

​“This is a book that keeps on giving 365 days a year. Actually, 366 days — Cohen even includes a passage for Feb. 29. Each day offers a one-page lesson on how we can best deal with the speedbumps and hurdles we all face in our day-to-day living. I find it to be the perfect way to jumpstart my day. It keeps me grounded and enables me to handle the day’s challenges. It also reminds me to be grateful and aware of the day’s many blessings that lie ahead.

​Each vignette is a real-life example of how we can use our unique talents and assets to turn our lives into all we want them to be. Cohen concludes each page with a quote or mantra to impress on us that

day’s takeaway.

​The lessons are timeless, so as each new year approaches, I simply move my bookmark to Jan. 1 and begin again.”​

