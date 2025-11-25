A Pattern of Kindness

BY Frontdoors Media

Photo by Scott Foust

For a child in need, a new outfit isn’t just fabric and thread — it’s confidence. And in this season of giving, that gift is priceless.

All year long, more than 100 volunteers with Stitches of Love pour their hearts, time and talent into creating handmade clothing and accessories for underserved children across the Valley. Through their partnership with BHHS Legacy Foundation’s Backpack Buddies program, each child receives more than a new outfit — they receive a message of care, dignity and hope.

This season, as we wrap gifts and hearts alike, Stitches of Love reminds us that generosity is something you can sew by hand — one stitch, one smile, one child at a time.

Learn more at bhhslegacy.org/stitches-of-love.