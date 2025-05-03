A Journey of Healing

BY Tom Evans

The Luttrell Family A high-five and a hero’s cape help a young cancer fighter celebrate every victory — big and small. Launched in 2004, the Children’s Cancer Network fashion show features children dealing with cancer and their siblings.

For the Luttrell Family, founding the Children’s Cancer Network was personal

People often talk about cancer in terms of it being a journey. For the Luttrell family, that journey has included some complex twists and turns — but created something amazing along the way.

Patti and Steve Luttrell are the founders of Children’s Cancer Network, a nonprofit that has been serving children with cancer and their families for more than two decades.

In August 1993, their 5-year-old son Jeff was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Over the next seven years, Jeff endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant — and four relapses. After nine cancer-free years, he developed a secondary cancer — squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue — which returned when he was 25.

Inspired to help others in a similar situation, Jeff’s sister Jenny worked to put on a fashion show for children with cancer and their siblings to raise both spirits and funds. The show’s success led to the creation of Children’s Cancer Network.

Now, more than two decades in, the Luttrells and Children’s Cancer Network are experiencing new pathways in their journey.

The world is five years removed from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ripple effects are just now starting to resolve themselves for Children’s Cancer Network.

“COVID was interesting, to say the least,” Patti said. “We pivoted — well, we flipped — into a mode where we did drive-through events, and that actually worked really well. But I think the hardest part was when the hospitals shut down. If one parent was inside with the child, the other might be in the parking lot, hearing tough news for the first time — like a diagnosis — and there was no one there to support them. That was really hard.”

Children’s Cancer Network only returned to work in hospitals toward the end of 2023, and found that the families of the child cancer patients were often reluctant to open up.

“It was tough to draw families out of their rooms,” Patti said. “Families were nervous about connecting again. They were shy and protective of their children, which is completely understandable. But over this past year, we’ve seen that change. Families have become more comfortable, realizing that connection isn’t a risk — it’s a benefit.”

Along with the reengagement of families in hospitals, Children’s Cancer Network has also expanded in several ways over the past few years. The first is physical — their Chandler headquarters has more than tripled in size, including the addition of the new Let’s Move Center, where children with cancer can play and exercise in a safe space.

“It’s a space we can clean thoroughly, and it works for everything from a private family celebration to a camp party for 40 kids — it’s very versatile,” Patti said.

Another significant change has been collaborations with other nonprofits. Two prominent examples include their Adopt-a-Child-with-Cancer Program in collaboration with 15 Lions Clubs across Arizona to support families within their home communities. Another is a partnership with the Colton Cowell Foundation’s Superhero Program to provide children with cancer an extraordinary day of superhero-themed activities. They’re also collaborating with the Leukemia Foundation for Arizona’s Children, with whom they recently did a second annual movie day.

“We’ve realized how many amazing people are doing great work, and we’re stronger together,” Patti said. “These collaborations have been a huge positive this past year, and we’re excited to keep building on that.”

Amid these changes, the Luttrells also experienced a personal shift: Steve retired from the banking industry, allowing him to be more hands-on with the nonprofit.

“This work is special,” Steve said. “I’d go to the events and see families I’ve gotten to know really well. I used to know many of them from our annual CCN run and other events, but now it’s on another level. You come home after a day like that and think, ‘This is why we do it.’”

Patti’s next big goal for the organization is the creation of a food pantry for the families they serve.

“We’ve had people at our gala express interest in helping with that, which was encouraging,” she said. “The need is growing — not just because the population is increasing, but also because childhood cancer rates, especially among adolescents and young adults, are rising.”

They are working to bridge the support gap for patients who are growing up — moving from pediatric cancer to becoming adolescents or young adults. The organization is also pushing forward with new education initiatives, including online resources for new patients and their families.

When asked if he’d considered just playing golf instead, Steve laughs.

“Golf is great and all, but this — this is something else,” he said. “It keeps us young, keeps us engaged. You’re not sitting around — you’re connecting with people and staying involved.”

For more information, visit childrenscancernetwork.org.