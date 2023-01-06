A Curated Experience at Gastromé

Gastromé opened in Scottsdale in September 2022 with an intentional vision by co-owners Jenny Le and

Tiffany Chavez.

“This is a place for foodies, created by two women who really love food and are very thoughtful about it,” said Le. “We want to provide a curated experience and educate our customers. We have products that we love with a wonderful story we can share and make a connection with our customers.”

The products at Gastromé are carefully selected, including several offerings from local suppliers. The market has experts in areas such as cheese, wine and meat to guide customers. “Our team is enthusiastic and passionate about bringing this vision to life and assisting our customers as they shop and explore,” Le said.

In addition to the market, Gastromé has an upscale restaurant that serves lunch and dinner. The menu includes oysters, hamachi crudo with spiced apple sauce and lemon hazelnut dressing, lobster roll with lemon tarragon aioli, Iberico pork with salmon roe beurre blanc and Wagyu ribeye with salsa verde.

Like the market and the dishes on the restaurant menu, Gastromé’s cocktail program is carefully curated with selections like the Martini Fino with vodka, Fino sherry and an optional caviar bump, Into Thin Air with rye whiskey, citrus and egg white, and the tropical Globetrotter with mezcal, white rum, coconut and mint.

In addition to the restaurant and market, Gastromé offers classes as part of its vision to educate customers. They also offer catering with high-end charcuterie boards and vegetable and seafood platters.

Le and Chavez moved from Boston to Phoenix for a job opportunity for Chavez at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Le, who studied business and finance, worked at Formaggio Kitchen in Boston as financial controller for five years, and opened and sold an Asian tapas restaurant in Boston. When they moved to Phoenix, Le opened and sold several restaurants.

“We took time to figure out how to become successful in the restaurant business, and how to run a business and make it sustainable,” Le said.

The response to Gastromé has been overwhelmingly positive. “People have been wanting a place like this and are excited to support us as we grow,” Le said. “It has unlimited potential.”

For more information, go to gastromemarket.com.