It Runs in the Family

BY Julie Coleman

For Regina Edwards, retirement didn’t mean slowing down — it meant stepping up for Arizona nonprofits

The Rogers family (Regina, front left) grew up with an expectation to step in whenever they saw a community need.

Growing up as the fifth of six children — all with names starting with ‘R’ — service wasn’t just a hobby for Regina Edwards. It was a way of life.

“Volunteering was something we grew up with,” she said. “My mom was always volunteering, and my dad was a state senator and county supervisor in Nebraska. Volunteering was part of the fiber of their being, and they instilled that in all of us.”

Her parents expected their children to step in whenever they saw a need, big or small. That “do-something” philosophy carried Edwards into college, where she became deeply involved in student government and served as the University of Nebraska–Lincoln student body vice president.

Edwards celebrates her doctoral graduation from the University of Hawaii alongside her parents, Carson and Alice Rogers.

Edwards’ educational pursuits later took her to Hawaii and, ultimately, to Arizona as she worked toward her doctoral degree. She then transformed her passion for learning into a 25-year career in both public and private higher education, culminating in her role as CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix.

Throughout her career, Edwards remained committed to giving back. She served on the boards of YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix and the PV Community Food Bank, and contributed her time to organizations including the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, local community colleges and her children’s schools. “One of the things that’s the same about education and nonprofit work is the ripples it creates. It’s such a joy to see,” she said.

Retirement didn’t slow Edwards down — it accelerated her efforts. Along with maintaining her two-decade relationship with the volunteer-run PV Community Food Bank, she now holds several leadership roles: member of the University of Phoenix Industry Advisory Council, Pastoral Council Chair at St. Joseph Church, board member of Crosier Village of Phoenix, vice chair of the Phoenix Public Library Foundation and board chair of Hope’s Crossing.

“You have to pick and choose what tugs at you and where you feel there’s a bit of a return,” she said.

That tug toward Hope’s Crossing began during her time at the YWCA, when the two nonprofits partnered on financial education programs. Hope’s Crossing supports women affected by trauma or instability, guiding them through a holistic recovery and rehabilitation process. Its 21-week life-skills training program, “Fundamentals of Freedom,” boasts a 92-percent graduation rate.

Left: Edwards joins Hope’s Crossing graduates and families to celebrate new beginnings.

Right: Shamana Meadows, a graduate of the Fundamentals of Freedom program, now looks toward a future of sustained health and resilience.

“Hope’s Crossing’s unique programming is what drew me to it. There are many nonprofits, and every one has a unique space,” Edwards said. “Hope’s Crossing is the puzzle piece of what individuals need to move forward based on where they’ve been in their own life story.”

In her volunteer work, Edwards often draws on her leadership and educational background. She takes a broad, strategic view: understanding what’s happening in the community, meeting people where they are and planning for the future with an abundance mindset. “We may not have all the resources we want today, but how do we think about collaborations and partnerships?” she said. “How do we think about the future in a bigger way so we can make the impact we were meant to make?”

Edwards’ dedication extends to the next generation. Her children grew up volunteering alongside her at the PV Community Food Bank and now serve in their own ways. Her daughter, Emmi, is a board member of the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, while her son, William, volunteers through his employer and with local organizations.

Regina (second from left) is vice chair of the Phoenix Public Library Foundation board.

And a new generation is already on the horizon: Edwards’ 7-month-old granddaughter. If the family’s past is any indication, it won’t be long before she is part of the all-hands-on-deck tradition.

“People who work in the nonprofit and social sector are the ones every day who are doing all the hard work,” Edwards said. “It’s an honor to be able to give what we can and work alongside them.”

To learn more, visit hopescrossing.org.