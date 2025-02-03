A 2nd Act: Whole Health Focus

Valley of the Sun YMCA evolves to support mind, body and spirit

With a song so recognizable that it only takes a few notes before your foot starts tapping and your arms get poised for movement, the YMCA and its dedication to healthy living are known far and wide. The Valley of the Sun YMCA boasts a rich history as one of the oldest nonprofits in Arizona, providing a wide range of programs at its 11 branches and a resident camp in Prescott.

The Y’s “brand” has been a place you can go for physical activity. But as time has passed and the pandemic necessitated a new norm, wellness now also encompasses nutrition and mental and behavioral health.

“There are many more pieces to health than just going to the gym or being active,” said Damian Vega, Valley of the Sun YMCA associate vice president of operations, healthy living and inclusion. “We are pivoting and partnering with organizations, such as Mountain Park Health Center, to figure out how we can provide some of those other resources. We can’t be the expert in everything and may not have all the answers, but we are very good at building relationships and can find people to help us get some of the answers.”

These sought-after answers of how to best develop healthy minds, bodies and spirits in a way that meets the needs of each unique YMCA community lie in strong community partnerships. One such collaboration began nearly 10 years ago between Mountain Park Health and The Legacy Foundation Chris-Town YMCA.

That particular YMCA branch had been awarded a $1 million grant from BHHS Legacy Foundation in 2007 to establish a community-based health clinic that provides dental, vision and other health services. They requested that Mountain Park Health Center assume operations of the existing Chris-Town YMCA pediatric clinic. Today, the clinic provides essential services, including dietitian support, dental care and behavioral health services, averaging 500 patient visits each month.

“We really like the partnership, and being co-located with the Chris-Town YMCA means a lot to us,” said Dr. John Swagert, CEO of Mountain Park Health Center. “It’s a special and unique connection to another kind of healthcare. They think about things similarly to the way we do and meet people where they are to bend the trajectory of their health in the right direction.”

The right direction for the Valley of the Sun YMCA has included reimagining its role in creating healthier communities by leading a diverse coalition of 22 Valley healthcare, education and community organizations committed to addressing barriers to health and wellness. Funded by a Maricopa County Public Health Policy Systems Change Grant in 2022, the Whole Health Initiative task force is a collaborative effort that has seen positive results in tackling health disparities in a short period.

“The Y is always evolving, and we’re identifying what we can do for the communities we serve,” Vega said. “What we’re not doing today, we may be doing three years from now as things evolve. There’s a whole canvas for us to explore.”

Outcomes of the Whole Health Initiative include breaking down silos among health organizations; implementing pilot programs, including a referral network system and coordination of mobile health units; opening a homeless youth program at the YMCA Lincoln branch, expanding health services to at-risk youth; and delivering free vaccines to the community via mobile units in partnership with multiple providers.

“It’s always a work in progress,” Vega said. “When you do this work, it’s never finished. There’s always going to be something else you could do to help more people.”

Ensuring every community member has access to the resources and services needed to lead healthier lives will require the YMCA’s continued innovation and adaptation. Given the nonprofit’s track record and the initiative’s momentum, there is little doubt the YMCA will remain the place to go for whole health.

To learn more, visit valleyymca.org and mountainparkhealth.org.