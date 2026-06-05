10 Questions with Case Kenny

BY Karen Werner

The author and podcast host comes to Sedona this summer as part of Mii amo’s Wellbeing Pathway Series. We sat down with the creator of the popular “New Mindset, Who Dis?” to talk about the power of language and the rhythm of modern mindfulness.

You’ve built a movement around shifting perspectives. For someone feeling stuck, what’s one simple mental pivot they can make to start seeing life differently?

The key is to remind yourself that change is always possible — both small change and big change. I always recommend people ask themselves two questions: What’s one big thing that could change? And what’s one small thing? For instance, going on a walk and feeling better, or having a conversation and finding clarity. Ask yourself those two questions to help shift your perspective.

You often say optimism is a method, not a mood. What was the moment in your life when that idea clicked?

This really clicked for me about 10 years ago when I realized that the basis of optimism is not positive thinking or wishful thinking; it’s language. It’s how we speak to ourselves and the specific words that we use. Words create our reality. That’s why I always say optimism is a method, not a mood, because it’s a method grounded in the words we choose and the sentence structures we use.

Kenny says if he had to condense his entire philosophy into a sentence, it would be, “The universe rewards people who decide it’s all going to work out.”

You’re known for blending house music with meditation. Why is a high-energy, rhythmic “flow” sometimes a faster track to healing than sitting in a quiet room?

Music is powerful in shaping emotional states. I’ve found that house music does this in a really effective way because of its repetitive break–build–drop structure. It’s cathartic, it’s progressive, and it naturally puts you in a high-energy state. Contrary to what we might expect, I’ve found that high energy can sometimes be more effective in helping you access flow and vulnerability than calm, ambient music. So I always recommend experimenting — try high-energy music and see how it affects your emotional openness.

This summer, you’ll be headed to Mii amo, a place known for transformation. What do you hope guests take away from your seminars when they step back into the “real world”?

I hope guests leave with a deeper appreciation for how capable we are of becoming more optimistic. We can train our brains to be more optimistic through words and belief. We truly can rewire our brains by choosing to speak to ourselves, to others and about the world in ways that make optimism our default. At that point, it’s no longer something you have to force.

Frontdoors talks a lot about giving back. In your experience, what’s the most generous thing we can do for our own mental health?

Pause. I mean that literally — move with a bit more slowness and less manufactured urgency. But more specifically, pause before labeling your emotions. Instead of immediately saying, “I am sad” or “I am anxious,” pause. Let the emotion exist without assigning it a label right away. In that space, you’ll realize the emotion isn’t permanent. We should honor our emotions with language — but not rush to define them.

Our theme this month is Education. If you were principal for a day, what’s the one emotional life skill you’d make a mandatory requirement for graduation?

I would make it mandatory for students to speak less in absolutes about their emotions and more in terms of parts. Instead of saying “I am anxious” or even “I feel anxious,” I’d encourage people to say, “A part of me feels anxious.” This small shift has powerful therapeutic benefits, and I’d want people to practice that consistently.

For a reader meeting you for the first time, what’s the simplest practice they can start today to feel even slightly more grounded — or hopeful?

The simplest practice is realizing that hope doesn’t only come from focusing on the positive; it also comes from naming the negative. We need something to push off against. Often, we try to avoid the negative and only focus on the positive. Instead, try this: Name the negative. Name the positive. Then explore the space between them. That’s where grounded optimism starts to form.

Your work resonates with people navigating relationships — romantic or otherwise. What’s one mindset shift that can transform how we connect?

A powerful shift is realizing that the purpose of connection is amplification. We’re here to find people who amplify our joy, personality, awareness and passion. The goal is to connect with people who know themselves and then come together to amplify that sense of knowing. Whether it’s friendship or romance, connection is about amplification.

You’ve written extensively about the value of being alone. What’s the biggest misconception people have about solitude — and what are they missing out on?

The biggest misconception is that solitude is a defect, that being alone means something is wrong with you. When you believe that, you miss the real benefit of solitude, which is the opportunity to know yourself. It’s a chance to discover what makes you weird, wild and wonderful so you can use that awareness to find the right people. If you don’t know who you are on your own, how will you know if someone expands who you are? Amplification is the goal, and solitude is where it starts.

You’ve built a career around introspection and self-inquiry. What question are you currently asking yourself?

I’m always asking myself: How can I implement what I teach on a consistent basis? There’s a difference between understanding a practice and actually living it. My focus is on closing that gap — on living these teachings on language and optimism with the same eagerness that I teach them.

To learn more about Case Kenny, go to casekenny.com. To learn about the Wellbeing Pathway Series, visit miiamo.com.