Sunny’s Savory Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1 C half-and-half

2 T scallions, chopped

Salt & pepper

1 lb. pork sausage, cooked and drained (Sunny prefers Jimmy Dean spicy.)

1 C shredded or grated cheddar cheese

6 slices of Texas toast (straight from the freezer)

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, beat the eggs until they loosen up. Add half-and-half and green onions. Mix well and highly season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Grease 12×10 baking pan. Line the pan with Texas toast, cutting and arranging as needed. Cover the bread with the cooked sausage, making sure to layer it evenly. Follow with a layer of shredded cheese.

3. Pour the egg mixture over the entire pan. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

In the Morning:

4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook, covered for approximately 40-45 minutes, until the egg mixture is set. This could vary depending on the thickness of your baking pan, so check accordingly.

5. Serve with a side of fruit salad and mimosas.

Serves: 6-8 guests