Visit ATHENA Awards 2023

Oct. 19, 2023

Sunny’s Savory Breakfast Casserole

Photo courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Ingredients:
6 eggs
1 C half-and-half
2 T scallions, chopped
Salt & pepper
1 lb. pork sausage, cooked and drained (Sunny prefers Jimmy Dean spicy.)
1 C shredded or grated cheddar cheese
6 slices of Texas toast (straight from the freezer)

Directions:
1. In a small bowl, beat the eggs until they loosen up. Add half-and-half and green onions. Mix well and highly season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
2. Grease 12×10 baking pan. Line the pan with Texas toast, cutting and arranging as needed. Cover the bread with the cooked sausage, making sure to layer it evenly. Follow with a layer of shredded cheese. 
3. Pour the egg mixture over the entire pan. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

In the Morning:
4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook, covered for approximately 40-45 minutes, until the egg mixture is set. This could vary depending on the thickness of your baking pan, so check accordingly.
5. Serve with a side of fruit salad and mimosas.
Serves: 6-8 guests

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Holiday
Visit Molina billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Creating Culture: Driver of Change

Creating Culture: Driver of Change

Cover Story: House of Words

Cover Story: House of Words

Next Doors: Not the Same Old Song & Dance

Next Doors: Not the Same Old Song & Dance

Style Unlocked: Accessories Are the Moment 

Style Unlocked: Accessories Are the Moment 

Back to Top