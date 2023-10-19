Lauren’s Christmas Sugar Cut-Out Cookies

Ingredients:

3 C all-purpose flour

¾ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 C unsalted butter, softened

1 C sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg, beaten

1 T milk

Powdered sugar for rolling out dough

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. Place butter and sugar in the large bowl of an electric stand mixer and beat until light in color. Add egg and milk and beat to combine. Put mixer on low speed, gradually add flour, and beat until mixture pulls away from the side of the bowl. Divide the dough in half, wrap it in waxed paper, and refrigerate for 2 hours.

3. Sprinkle the surface where you will roll out the dough with powdered sugar. Remove one wrapped pack of dough from the refrigerator at a time, sprinkle a rolling pin with powdered sugar, and roll out the dough to ¼ to ½ inch thickness. Move the dough around and check underneath frequently to make sure it is not sticking. If the dough has warmed during rolling, place a cold cookie sheet on top for 10 minutes to chill. Cut into desired shape, place at least 1 inch apart on greased baking sheet, parchment or silicone baking mat, and bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until cookies are just beginning to turn brown around the edges, rotating cookie sheet halfway through baking time. Let sit on baking sheet for 2 minutes after removing from oven and move to a wire rack to cool.

4. Serve as is or ice as desired. Store in an airtight container for up to one week.