Xico Names Angelina Bravo as New Executive Director

BY Frontdoors Media

Angelina Bravo will assume the role of executive director in January 2026. Headshot courtesy of Xico

Xico, one of Arizona’s leading organizations dedicated to Latino and Indigenous arts and culture, has announced the appointment of Angelina Bravo as its next Executive Director. The decision, made after an extensive executive search and approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, marks a significant chapter for the organization. Bravo will officially step into the role in January 2026.

A fourth-generation Arizonan, Bravo brings with her a rich personal and professional connection to the communities Xico serves. Currently the Chief Advocacy Officer at Valle del Sol – a nonprofit with over five decades of service to Arizona’s underserved populations – Bravo has built a reputation as a dedicated advocate and leader.

At Valle del Sol, she has overseen the celebrated Profiles of Success event, honoring Latino leadership, and has led one of the country’s most respected Latino leadership training programs, the Hispanic Leadership Institute.

In 2024, the Association of Latino Professionals for America recognized Bravo’s work by naming her Executive of the Year. Her experience also includes a tenure at Salt River Project, where she focused on community partnerships. An alumna of the Hispanic Leadership Institute, Bravo holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Marketing from the University of Arizona.

She resides in Phoenix with her husband and two daughters.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead Xico, one of the most influential Latino- and Indigenous-focused organizations in Arizona,” Bravo said. “It is a privilege to step into this role with a commitment to tending to the roots of Xico, while expanding our reach to new communities across our state and region.”

Xico’s Board of Directors voiced strong support for Bravo’s appointment and confidence in her leadership.

“Angelina is a proven leader with both the vision and the heart to guide Xico into its next chapter,” said Ricardo Lopez Valencia, President of the Xico Board of Directors. “Her experience, dedication, and passion for art, culture and community advocacy will strengthen our mission and inspire the next generation.”

Founded in 1975, Xico, Inc. is a nonprofit multidisciplinary arts organization dedicated to celebrating and sustaining Latino and Indigenous artists. Through exhibitions, educational initiatives, and community engagement, Xico works to preserve cultural heritage while fostering creativity and connection across Arizona and beyond. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit xico.org.