Why Mentoring Matters for Arizona Youth

Being a kid should be the greatest time of life. With a world of opportunities ahead, young people can focus on their education, build friendships, embark on new adventures and explore what they want to be when they grow up.

Yet in many cases, our youth face challenges to a carefree childhood. According to the 2023 Kids Count Data Book, 17 percent of children in Arizona live in poverty and 36 percent live in single-parent households. They struggle in school, with 69 percent of fourth graders not proficient in reading and 76 percent of eighth graders not proficient in math. Post-pandemic, the teen suicide rate has increased by 30 percent, and we know our young people are dealing with loneliness and depression.

The data has a bright spot, however. Studies from the CDC and Kaiser Permanente have shown that the strongest intervention for young people who have experienced high levels of adversity is a stable, nurturing relationship with a caring adult. Mentors can make a real difference in the lives of youth.

As the leaders of New Pathways for Youth and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, we have seen firsthand the benefits of mentoring. Young people who are matched with a dedicated adult learn how to build healthy relationships and make positive lifestyle choices; school attendance and academic performance improve; self-esteem and self-confidence grow; communication and interpersonal skills are developed; and risky behaviors are reduced.

January is National Mentoring Month. We encourage every adult in our community to consider becoming a mentor for a youth, a “Big” to a “Little.” The job description is simple — you need to show up, and you need to care. We provide the training necessary and give you any support you may need along the way. We connect you with a young person who needs someone in their life that they can count on for guidance and support.

Ask any of our volunteers what benefits they received from the program and their answers will likely be the same: They got more back than they gave. Mentoring offers you the chance to make an impact, build connections in the community, create friendships with fellow volunteers, and explore all the fun things our Valley has to offer. Perhaps the greatest joy of mentoring comes when you realize you have made a difference in a young person’s life. We can promise you, there is no greater achievement than being the reason a young person finds their purpose and achieves their full potential.

If your New Year’s resolution was to do something meaningful for another person, this is your opportunity. The kids in our community need more mentors. Both of our organizations have long waiting lists of youth who need a caring adult. They need you. The time is now. Become a mentor and help change a life.

To learn more about our organizations, visit npfy.org or bbbsaz.org.

By Karen Johnson, president & CEO of New Pathways for Youth, and Laura Capello, president & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona