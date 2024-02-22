Valleywise Health Foundation Raises $54M, More Than Doubling Campaign Goal

Valleywise Health Foundation announced the successful completion of its four-year ALL IN for Valleywise Health Campaign. Launched in 2020 by Valleywise Health Foundation and the ALL IN for Valleywise Health Campaign Cabinet led by co-chairs Nita and Phil Francis, this first major campaign effort more than doubled its original campaign goal, ending 2023 with $54,123,689 raised.

The ALL IN Campaign supports program and patient needs and helps augment voter-approved bonds designated solely for renovating and rebuilding aging facilities. The philanthropic dollars raised will support burn survivorship care at the new Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center – Valleywise Health; innovative behavioral health programs, such as its evidence-based First Episode Center; teaching Arizona’s future healthcare professionals through its partnership in the Creighton University Arizona Health Education Alliance; and caring for the community by serving all who seek care, regardless of their ability to pay.

“We are delighted to share this news and forever grateful to all who stepped in to change the future of community health in Arizona,” said ALL IN co-chairs Nita and Phil Francis. “When people understand the unique role Valleywise Health plays in the Valley and that supporting the public teaching health system benefits communities and hospitals throughout the region, they are eager to learn more and get involved. The critical need for philanthropy at Valleywise Health doesn’t end here, but this significant community investment, along with modern new facilities, signals to the country that metro Phoenix believes community health matters.”

The campaign culminates with the opening of the new 10-story Valleywise Health Medical Center, currently under construction and scheduled to open in April 2024. The new acute care hospital will replace the current teaching hospital, which opened in 1971.

Valleywise Health Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial support for critical patient and program needs at Arizona’s public teaching health system, Valleywise Health. The Valleywise Health mission is to provide exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time — regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. More than 70 percent of Valleywise Health’s patients are financially vulnerable.

Valleywise Health Foundation extends its gratitude to these committed community members whose unwavering support propelled the organization to this historic fundraising milestone. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit valleywisehealthfoundation.org.