Valley of the Sun United Way Strengthens Leadership Team

BY Frontdoors Media

Valley of the Sun United Way announced leadership updates and staff promotions to deepen its impact across Maricopa County.

Images courtesy of Valley of the Sun United Way

As it prepares to enter its next century of service, Valley of the Sun United Way has announced a series of leadership updates and staff promotions to enhance its organizational capacity and deepen its impact across Maricopa County. The changes reflect a strategic effort to align leadership, strengthen operations and position the organization to better meet the evolving needs of the community.

Karen Diepholz has been named Chief Financial Officer following her interim service since November. With more than two decades of financial leadership experience, Diepholz will oversee financial strategy, accounting and human resources functions – critical areas that support long-term sustainability and effectiveness.

Nadia Rivera has been promoted to Chief of Staff & Brand, joining the Executive Team in a role that bridges strategy, operations and engagement. She will lead the Executive Office, Brand and Operational Excellence, and Donor Experience functions, while continuing to advance the organization’s Valley 100 initiative.

Rivera’s trajectory within the organization has been marked by innovation and impact, including her leadership in launching Valley 100. Her background includes leadership roles with the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, TGen, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and XICO, bringing a wealth of nonprofit expertise to her position.

Karen Diepholz Nadia Rivera Shelley Griffin

Further strengthening the executive team, Shelley Griffin has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. In this expanded role, she will oversee the organization’s business plan, continuity efforts, internal policies and key operational initiatives, ensuring alignment and efficiency across departments.

In addition, several staff promotions and new roles reflect a broader investment in talent and organizational effectiveness. Kavita Patel has been promoted to Controller, while Maristella Tojong joins as Volunteer Engagement Specialist. John Frommelt steps into the role of Donor & Corporate Analytics Strategy Director and Terri Dansro has been promoted to Executive Assistant.

“These updates reflect the strength of our team and our intentional focus on the future,” President and CEO Carla Vargas Jasa said. “By aligning our leadership structure and investing in talented individuals, we are building the capacity needed to better serve our community, support our nonprofit partners, and drive meaningful, measurable impact. As we enter our centennial year and build on our reorientation, these changes position us to lead with clarity, collaborate more effectively, and meet the evolving needs of Maricopa County for the next 100 years.”

With a strengthened leadership team in place, the organization is poised to carry that mission forward – expanding its reach and deepening its impact for generations to come. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit vsuw.org.