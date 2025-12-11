Unprecedented Donation Strengthens St. Vincent de Paul’s Mission

BY Frontdoors Media

The annual drive collected over one million cans of food for St. Vincent de Paul.

Image courtesy of Xavier College Preparatory

At Xavier College Preparatory, giving back isn’t an annual event – it’s part of the school’s identity. Students collectively contribute more than 30,000 hours of volunteer work each year through the Christian Service Program, a commitment that is strengthened by student-led initiatives designed to meet the needs in their communities.

Among the longest-standing and most impactful of these efforts is the school’s annual Canned Food Drive, organized by the National Honor Society. What began in the 1980s with a goal of collecting 10,000 cans for St. Vincent de Paul has grown into a tradition of generosity, breaking its own record year after year.

This year, Xavier reached a milestone that underscores just how deeply service is woven into the fabric. Students, families, faculty, and alumnae came together to donate more than one million cans – an extraordinary achievement that reflects dedication and compassion. In addition, the drive generated more than $60,000 in cash donations, further amplifying its impact.

“This year, our community has come together stronger than ever for St. Vincent De Paul. We are so grateful for our entire community and their generosity to ensure the success of our canned food drive,” NHS President Flannery Walsh said. “We appreciate all the early mornings and volunteer hours contributed to the drive by our members. The entire Xavier community has touched so many lives and we could not be prouder of the dedication.”

For St. Vincent de Paul, the contributions represent far more than stocked shelves. CEO Shannon Clancy, a 1988 Xavier alumna, emphasized the broader impact.

“This is not simply a food drive. A huge piece is homeless prevention – giving people food means they can put their dollars to housing,” Clancy said. “Xavier’s effort is one of the largest in the country and an extraordinary model.”

The results reflect the spirit of Xavier and the power of collaborative giving. What began decades ago with a modest goal has evolved into one of the largest food drives in the nation, fueled by generations of students committed to service.

For the thousands of individuals served by St. Vincent de Paul, the community’s generosity offers not just support, but proof that when compassion is embedded into the culture, it can ripple outward in extraordinary ways. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit stvincentdepaul.net.