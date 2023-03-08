UCP Employee Comes Full Circle Working at Treatment Center Where She Received Services

For many with a disability, like 38-year-old Christina Sanchez, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was just 13 months old, holding a job not only helps her financially, but is also invaluable for her self-esteem.

Last month, Sanchez started working for United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona at the Laura Dozer Center in North Phoenix. The same facility helped provide habilitation and respite services for her and her family over the last two decades.

According to a February jobs report, less than 40 percent of people with a disability are employed, even though many strive to be part of the workforce. Experts say inclusive hiring practices are essential for providing representation and meeting the needs of people with a disability.

“There is a huge benefit to employing people with the lived experience of a disability, especially at UCP,” said Mary Kellogg, program manager of the UCP Day Treatment and Training Center. “Christina shows the other members in our program that it is possible to have a disability and be employed at the same time. Having a disability herself, Christina brings innovative ideas to the program that she has personally learned and put into practice in her own life.”

Opened nearly 20 years ago, the day treatment center at UCP of Central Arizona is designed to provide members with various activities that encourage personal growth and skill reinforcement in key areas of development, including physical activity, socialization, communication and daily living activities. The program helps members exemplify the UCP goal of living a life without limits.

Three days a week, Sanchez works in the adult day treatment center at UCP. As a certified caregiver, she provides support for people who have limited physical capabilities, socializes, watches movies, reads and plays music with members. Sanchez also helps provide one-on-one attention and assists several members with meals.

“My favorite part about working at UCP is spending time with the people and helping them,” Sanchez said. “I hope they are able to learn from me and see that if one door closes, another will open. I am proud to demonstrate a never-give-up spirit and I hope there will be more opportunities like this for others at UCP.”

As a caregiver, Sanchez was required to complete all the necessary certification processes, including CPR and first-aid training, as well as Article 9 training to ensure positive behavior support for people who have difficulty communicating.

Today, Sanchez uses a special augmentative and alternative communication device to speak. It’s slightly larger than a laptop and has common words, pictures and phrases, along with a keyboard to type in words. She has been using this complex technology since she was 14 years old. Christina also lives independently and cares for her dogs, Zeena and Pinky.

As the oldest healthcare-related nonprofit organization in Phoenix, UCP of Central Arizona has served families with disabilities across the Valley for 70 years. The organization provides comprehensive services to individuals with disabilities and their families by providing physical and developmental support as well as educational growth for infants, children and adults.

