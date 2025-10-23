The Singletons Welcomes Jennifer Kabrud as Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships

BY Frontdoors Media

Jennifer Kabrud brings 20+ years of experience to her new role with The Singletons.

Image courtesy of The Singletons

The Singletons is proud to announce the newest addition to its leadership team: Jennifer Kabrud has joined the organization as director of development and strategic partnerships.

Kabrud brings with her over 20 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, donor relations, and community engagement. Her extensive career has been dedicated to strengthening organizations that support families and individuals facing challenging circumstances. She has served in key development roles at several highly respected institutions, including Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, HonorHealth Desert Mission, Arizona State University, United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, and Donor Network of Arizona.

A two-time graduate of Arizona State University, Kabrud holds a Master of Nonprofit Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a Minor in Public Relations and Strategic Communications.

Throughout her career, Kabrud has led impactful development strategies, cultivated lasting individual and corporate partnerships, stewarded major gifts, and overseen successful signature fundraising events. Her ability to align purpose with passion is expected to play a vital role in furthering The Singletons’ mission of supporting single-parent families battling cancer.

The organization is excited to welcome Kabrud’s expertise, vision, and deep commitment to service during a time of continued growth and expansion. Her leadership is poised to help strengthen The Singletons’ reach and deepen its impact in the community.

The Singletons invite their supporters and partners to join them in warmly welcoming Jennifer Kabrud to the team. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thesingletonsaz.org.